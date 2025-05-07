HMS legend looks back on “one of those surreal sports moments” involving Harrison Burton

Hendrick Motorsports legend Steve Letarte reflected on Harrison Burton's maiden victory at Daytona last year, calling it a "surreal moment" on the second season of Netflix's Full Speed. As Burton crossed the start-finish line, Letarte was in the booth alongside Jeff Burton, who jubilantly celebrated his son’s victory.

Leading up to the penultimate race of the 2024 regular season at Daytona, Wood Brothers Racing had already announced Josh Berry as Burton's replacement for 2025. The 24-year-old had endured a disappointing season, sitting 34th in the Drivers' standings, before turning around his season at the 2.5-mile oval.

Former HMS crew chief and NBC analyst Steve Letarte looked back on the special weekend when he shared the booth with Leigh Diffey and Jeff Burton. As Harrison Burton held off veteran Kyle Busch to take the checkered flag, the proud dad erupted in celebration, while Harrison’s mother, Kim Burton, and girlfriend, Jenna Petty, cheered from atop the pit box.

Featuring on the Netflix docu-series, Letarte reflected on the special moment for the Burton family, as the former #21 Ford driver managed to secure a milestone 100th victory for Wood Brothers Racing.

"He was fired. He will not be back next year. Then go to Daytona, the birthplace of NASCAR, and to win to make the playoffs, for that all to come together was just one of those surreal sports moments," he said on Full Speed.

"Man, that was an awesome night in Daytona! So glad I was able to witness this moment in person. Season 2 of Full Speed is streaming NOW on @netflix," he wrote on X.

Although Harrison Burton exited the playoffs after the first round, he finished 16th in the standings, which provided a huge financial boost for Wood Brothers Racing. Burton later announced his move to AM Racing, stepping down to the Xfinity Series for 2025.

The second season of NASCAR Full Speed is streaming on Netflix. It covers the 2024 playoffs, where Joey Logano clinched his third championship.

Jeff Burton gives brutally honest advice to Harrison Burton

Harrison Burton raced for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, winning four races in his rookie season. He made the move to Wood Brothers Racing in 2022, expecting an easy transition to the Cup Series. However, he mentioned on Full Speed that reality hit him like a "ton of bricks."

Jeff Burton, who won 21 races at the Cup level, featured on Full Speed and opened up about his son's challenging three-year stint in the Cup Series. The 57-year-old said he doesn't feel bad for his son and believes the Xfinity ride is an opportunity to improve.

"He was picked by many to be the next guy... I don't feel bad for him. I think it's an opportunity. This is life, everybody goes through this sh*t. 'What did I do wrong? What can I do better?' and then go do it," he said in the preview provided by NASCAR.

Harrison Burton is off to a strong start in his second Xfinity Series stint, recording six top-10 finishes in the first 12 rounds. Wood Brothers Racing is also enjoying an impressive start to 2025, with Josh Berry securing a playoff spot with his win at Las Vegas.

