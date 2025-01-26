HMS mogul Rick Hendrick elevates his car collection by splurging $3,700,000 on Chevrolet’s ‘unthinkable’ machine

Hendrick Motorsports' billionaire owner Rick Hendrick has added the first production model of Chevrolet's 2025 Corvette ZR1 to his Camaro collection. The 75-year-old lives a luxurious lifestyle and boasts a noteworthy car collection, especially Corvettes.

The North Carolina native started humbly in the car dealership business through Hendrick Cars. However, his venture's popularity skyrocketed with time, resulting in a strong network of over 100 dealerships.

Among his many extravagant exploits such as owning a private jet, a $35 million yacht, a $3.65 million mansion and more, his love for cars truly stands out.

Rick Hendrick has a big collection of over 220 cars, of which 122 are rare Chevy Corvettes. Among them is a black 1963 black Chevrolet Corvette, Hendrick's first Corvette, located in the lobby of his Heritage Center in Concord, North Carolina.

And following the launch of the 'unthinkable' 2025 Chevrolet Camaro ZR1, the $1 billion worth HMS owner (via Celebrity Net Worth) secured the VIN 001 car off the production line, for a price tag of $3.7 million.

"Rick Hendrick just bought the first production model 2025 Corvette ZR1 for $3.7M," BrakeHard reported via X.

Mr. Hendrick's private car collection started with the purchase of the 1931 Chevrolet, which he bought for $250 at 13 years old.

Exploring unique whips from Rick Hendrick's massive collection

Rick Hendrick's love for automobiles knows no bounds as he doesn't shy from splurging millions of dollars on cars. Much of his collection consists of Chevrolets, Ferraris, Mercedes, and Porsche, of which 60 are Corvettes.

One of the most notable cars in his collection is the Ferrari F40, the first production car to cross the 320 km/h speed mark which could accelerate from 0-100 kph in merely 4.1 seconds.

Another unique car owned by Rick Hendrick is the McLaren Senna, a tribute car made to honor the legacy of three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna who passed away in a fatal crash. The glazed black V8-powered car can notch 0-100 kph in just 2.7 seconds and houses a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to negate the rubberband effect of automatic cars.

An exposed carbon fiber body of the Lamborgini Sián FKP 37 is a showstopper in Hendrick's collection. The hybrid technology beast is powered by a V12 engine under the hood, producing a massive 602 kW of power, clocking 0-100 kph in less than 2.8 seconds, and bagging a top speed of 355 km/h.

A Porsche 911 is among the high-performance cars people desire to own someday. And Rick Hendrick precisely did that by purchasing the Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Cabriolet (991). 991, a seventh-generation version of the Porsche 911 was the third model in the 911 lineup to get a new platform, with 233,540 units produced until its last production on December 20, 2019.

