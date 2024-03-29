HMS owner Rick Hendrick believes NASCAR's future lies in hybrid technology, not pure EVs

Legendary NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick is not in agreement with the idea that EV racecars can be the future of the sport.

For an extended period of time, NASCAR has been aiming to introduce electronic vehicles to the sport. The Hybrid engines, which run on both gasoline and electricity, have already taken over the likes of Formula 1 and IndyCar, leaving NASCAR behind the other motorsports giants in terms of electrification of the sport.

On that note, HMS boss Rick Hendrick emphasized the adaptability of NASCAR's existing Next-Gen car, which is designed with hybrid capabilities. He recently told Robb Report:

"I think our cars, the cars we race today, are built to be hybrid. So we can go hybrid. In IMSA [International Motor Sports Association], they’re running hybrids. I don’t see as much pressure on EVs because that’s just almost impossible to run in a [NASCAR] race unless you have a hybrid to charge it."

When questioned about carmakers delaying their EV initiatives, Hendrick underscored the importance of catering to consumer demand. Drawing on his extensive experience in the automobile business, spanning nearly five decades, the 74-year-old North Carolina native stated:

"The customer is going to dictate what you build. I’ve been in the automobile business for almost 50 years, and you can’t force customers to buy what they don’t want. We were too aggressive with the EV market.

Rick Hendrick on manufacturers' dilemma entering the EV market

Highlighting the market dynamics, Rick Hendrick pointed out the contrasting reception of EVs versus hybrid vehicles among consumers. The HMS team owner added, via the aforementioned source:

"I’ve got dealerships in the [Northern California] Bay Area, and selling a Lexus EV versus a Lexus hybrid—we’ve got a waiting list for the hybrids and have to put big discounts on the EVs."

Reflecting on the challenges faced by luxury car brands venturing into the EV space, Hendrick cited Mercedes' disappointing sales performance despite an extensive EV lineup. He said:

"Mercedes came out with all these [EV] models—I’m a Mercedes dealer and we had a horrible year. And in some cases, with Audi and others, you had a $25,000 rebate to get a customer to buy a car and they still wouldn’t buy it. I mean, you just can’t force people to buy what they don’t want."

From his comments, it becomes apparent that the HMS isn't optimistic about EVs entering NASCAR. The sport's fans, too, may not be entirely open to doing away with the roaring loud gas V8s they have become used to on the tracks.

Hendrick's illustrious career as the team owner of NASCAR's winningest team has seen him lift the NASCAR Cup Series crown 14 times. Under his leadership, the team has won over 300 Cup Series races. Additionally, HMS' trophy cabinet also includes an Xfinity Series drivers' championship and three Truck Series titles.