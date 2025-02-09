HMS prodigy Corey Day opens up on how he deals with being compared to Kyle Larson: “Fans are gonna hold me to higher standard”

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and dirt racing sensation Corey Day has been compared to 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson on a number of occasions. The Hendrick Motorsports prodigy addressed the comparisons in a recent interview with FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass.

The motorsports insider brought the comments to light via X when he posted a snippet of an interview with Day, penning a message that read:

"What Hendrick driver Corey Day hopes to learn this year with about 20 NASCAR national series races on his schedule and dealing with the comparisons to Kyle Larson @NASCARONFOX"

When asked about Larson himself singing his praises and whether or not he believes it adds pressure to him, Day said it means a lot to hear positive comments from a driver he's looked up to throughout his racing journey. Day added:

"I love hearing it, of course. I've definitely looked up to Kyle for a long time. I'm 19 but I was a young kid still when Kyle was doing Kyle things. It's super cool to always hear." (2:02 onwards)

However, Day doesn't let the outside noise affect him as he knows the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver's comments will get fans' expectations up. Day added that he isn't focused on what everyone is saying and will instead concentrate on racing.

"I don't put the pressure on me. I know that him [Larson] speaking the praises he does, all the fans are going to hold me to a higher standard. At the end of the day, I've just got to go do my job and that's what he's speaking the praises about." (2:17 onwards)

Day competed in four CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events in 2024, finishing a best of 16th at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. He also competed in three ARCA Menards Series events and finished a best of fourth at Kansas Speedway. The 19-year-old competes full-time in High Limit Racing, where he pilots the #14 car owned by Jason Meyers Racing. In 2025, Day will continue making part-time appearances for HMS.

Corey Day signed multi-year agreement to drive for Hendrick Motorsports

Corey Day will be a part of the Hendrick Motorsports family for some time. Back in January, the team announced that Day had signed a multi-year deal in a social media post.

The organization took to Instagram to share the news, penning a caption that read:

"New driver. New energy. Welcome to Hendrick Motorsports, @corey_day_ ! Read all about it—link in bio or at hendrickmotorsports.com"

Corey Day was the 2023 World of Outlaws Gold Cup Race of Champions winner and was also the King of the West 410 NARC champion. Day has also competed in the famous Chili Bowl Nationals, winning rookie of the year in the event in 2022.

