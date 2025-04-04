HMS Prodigy Corey Day outlines his conversation with $200M NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon

Corey Day, the Xfinity Series driver for Hendrick Motorsports, recently shared his conversation with NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon. He spoke about the “pressure” to perform for his new team.

Jeff Gordon is one of the most iconic figures in NASCAR history, with a net worth of $200 million, according to celebritynetworth.com. He made his NASCAR debut in 1992 and won four NASCAR Cup Series championships in 1995,1997, 1998, and 2001 while driving for Hendrick Motorsports. He is third in the all-time wins list (NASCAR's modern era 1972-present) with 93 victories, including three Daytona 500 wins and a record five Brickyard 400 victories.

After retiring from full-time racing in 2015, Gordon moved to broadcasting. Currently, he has transitioned to an executive role where he serves as the vice chairman for Hendrick Motorsports.

Day described the pressure he felt from joining the new team. He said in an interview with ESPN.

"I don't feel like there's pressure in the sense that I have to do everything right or I'm going to get fired," Day said. "I do feel like there is pressure to perform. I've never been in this position before with the praise of Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson."

"When Jeff Gordon asks you if you want to come drive a stock car, you're not really going to say no.", he added

Day has already achieved significant milestones at just 19 years old. He gained prominence in 2023 by winning the King of the West Sprint Car Series and the Make-A-Wish Trophy Cup. Day is Kyle Larson’s (Hendrick Motorsports driver) protege. In 2025, Day is competing part-time in the Xfinity Series with HMS (#17) and Craftsman Truck Series with Spire Motorsports (#7). His debut Xfinity Series race at Martinsville saw him finish 21st. His father, Ronnie Day, a West Coast racing legend, was a big source of guidance. He became the youngest winner in USAC National Midget Series history in 2021.

Jeff Gordon highlighted HMS’ approach for Kyle Larson’s NASCAR absence during Indy 500 attempt

Jeff Gordon, Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports (HMS), discussed the team's approach to Kyle Larson's second attempt at "The Double"—racing both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Gordon highlighted the logistical challenges, noting that finding a driver of similar size to Larson is crucial for practising in the #5 HMS car during Larson's absence.

"The last that I heard is that we'll probably have a JRM [Jr. Motorsports] driver and somebody that fits in his seat. Last year, it was really cool to have Kevin [Harvick] get in the car. It was fun, it was fun for the team and everybody, but it was a lot of work," Jeff Gordon said.

This year, HMS plans to use a driver from their JR Motorsports program to practice in Larson's car to ensure a better fit. In 2024, Kevin Harvick filled in, but his height difference caused fitting issues.

