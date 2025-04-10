Hendrick Motorsports released a statement on the passing of Jon Edwards, the team's director of racing communications, on Thursday. Edwards served as the PR representative of Kyle Larson and the #5 team after Jeff Gordon.

Ad

Edwards, 53, had been with Hendrick Motorsports for about three decades, witnessing the team secure multiple championships with Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson. The Chevrolet-affiliated team did not disclose the cause of Edwards' death.

HMS mourned the loss of its director of racing communications and friend with a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Jon Edwards, our longtime friend, teammate and director of racing communications."

Ad

Trending

"Jon was a consummate professional whose remarkable gift for building strong and lasting relationships made him a respected figure in our sport. His impact on Hendrick Motorsports, the NASCAR community and countless individuals cannot be overstated. Above all, Jon was a kind and thoughtful person who carried a genuine passion for our industry, our organization and his many teammates and friends."

Ad

"Our thoughts are with Jon's family and all who are grieving this tremendous loss. He will be deeply missed."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edwards started working with Kyle Larson in the 2021 season when the #5 driver first joined the team and won the championship. Before Larson, Edwards was paired with Jeff Gordon. He started working with the #24 team at Darlington Raceway 31 years ago.

Jeff Gordon shares heartfelt message for Jon Edwards on social media

Jeff Gordon, HMS' vice chairman and former driver, spoke about the passing of Jon Edwards. Describing Edwards as a loyal, hardworking, and selfless person, Gordon shared a photo of them during his racing days in the #24 Chevrolet.

Ad

The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion took to X and wrote:

"I will be forever grateful for his immeasurable impact on my life and my career. My heart is with Jon’s family and everyone who loved him. He was truly one of a kind."

Expand Tweet

In the photo, Jon Edwards was holding a 2014 Jim Chapman Award recognizing his "career-long excellence in motorsports public relations." That season saw Kevin Harvick win the championship after Jimmie Johnson secured his sixth of seven titles with HMS the previous year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More