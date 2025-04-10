Hendrick Motorsports released a statement on the passing of Jon Edwards, the team's director of racing communications, on Thursday. Edwards served as the PR representative of Kyle Larson and the #5 team after Jeff Gordon.
Edwards, 53, had been with Hendrick Motorsports for about three decades, witnessing the team secure multiple championships with Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson. The Chevrolet-affiliated team did not disclose the cause of Edwards' death.
HMS mourned the loss of its director of racing communications and friend with a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).
"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Jon Edwards, our longtime friend, teammate and director of racing communications."
"Jon was a consummate professional whose remarkable gift for building strong and lasting relationships made him a respected figure in our sport. His impact on Hendrick Motorsports, the NASCAR community and countless individuals cannot be overstated. Above all, Jon was a kind and thoughtful person who carried a genuine passion for our industry, our organization and his many teammates and friends."
"Our thoughts are with Jon's family and all who are grieving this tremendous loss. He will be deeply missed."
Edwards started working with Kyle Larson in the 2021 season when the #5 driver first joined the team and won the championship. Before Larson, Edwards was paired with Jeff Gordon. He started working with the #24 team at Darlington Raceway 31 years ago.
Jeff Gordon shares heartfelt message for Jon Edwards on social media
Jeff Gordon, HMS' vice chairman and former driver, spoke about the passing of Jon Edwards. Describing Edwards as a loyal, hardworking, and selfless person, Gordon shared a photo of them during his racing days in the #24 Chevrolet.
The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion took to X and wrote:
"I will be forever grateful for his immeasurable impact on my life and my career. My heart is with Jon’s family and everyone who loved him. He was truly one of a kind."
In the photo, Jon Edwards was holding a 2014 Jim Chapman Award recognizing his "career-long excellence in motorsports public relations." That season saw Kevin Harvick win the championship after Jimmie Johnson secured his sixth of seven titles with HMS the previous year.