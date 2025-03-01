HMS star Chase Elliott sends a clear message to NASCAR’s Mexican fanbase after absorbing life in Mexico City

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott shared his feelings following a fun, two-day outing in Mexico City. He was seen doing interviews, eating tacos, and taking part in some "lucha libre", a traditional wrestling style originating in Mexico in the early 20th century.

But most importantly, he was able to check out Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, which is going to host the NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for June 15. The 100-lap event will mark NASCAR’s first international leap in its modern era. It is also the first points-paying Cup Series race to be held outside the U.S. since 1958.

Reflecting on his recent trip, Chase Elliott, who currently drives the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, said,

“Just a huge thank you to everybody for welcoming us with open arms to your country, to your city. We're excited to be here. We appreciate the opportunity to come and put on a good show for you and I think that's all you can ask for is the opportunity and you guys have totally given us that.”

The historic race will be televised on Amazon Prime from 3 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to its live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"I think from NASCAR to all the drivers and the teams, we're excited to be a part of this opportunity and this chance to kind of showcase what we have in the states that we're accustomed to seeing,” Elliott added.

For now, Chase Elliott is chasing his first victory of the season, following up last year’s winning momentum, which ultimately helped him break a 42-race winless streak. In all, the Dawsonville native has 19 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“It’s very F1 like”- Chase Elliott shares his thoughts on NASCAR’s Mexico home for 2025

For Chase Elliott, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez seemed more like a Formula One track, given its long straightaways and 17 distinct turns. Speaking of the same, the 2020 Cup Series champion said,

“The track layout, actually, I think is pretty good. It’s very F1 like. F1 kind of has a style of track - their tracks are unique in different ways and there’s always one part or piece of a layout that makes each track and venue they visit different.”

“But they all have a lot of similar characteristics – long straightaways for (drag reduction system or DRS) zones and things like that and all those things were created for the way those cars race,” Elliott further observed.

The 2.674-mile racetrack is known to have hosted the 2015 Mexican Grand Prix. The 71-lap feature, which took place on November 1, 2015, also marked the 17th race of the 2015 Formula One season. In 2021, the event was renamed the Mexico City Grand Prix.

