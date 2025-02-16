HMS star Kyle Larson channels $35M-worth grammy winning rapper’s iconic song in his three-word message for the Daytona 500

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson recently shared a clip on his social media featuring a song by a well-known icon in the music industry, J. Cole. Larson is all set to begin his 11th full-time season in the Cup Series, of which it'll be the fifth with Hendrick Motorsports.

Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, drives the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. With 29 career wins over 12 seasons, he has showcased remarkable consistency across different tracks and formats. Known for his adaptability, Larson is widely regarded as one of the most versatile athletes in motorsports.

Larson, who was one of the top-performing drivers last season, shared a video on X with the song titled No Role Modelz by Jermain Cole (or J. Cole), who is worth $35M (as per Forbes). The post was captioned,

"One more sleep"

Kyle Larson demonstrated his dominance in the 2024 Cup Series season, securing six victories and 15 top-five finishes while showcasing his consistency across different tracks. However, despite his strong performance, his championship pursuit came to an abrupt end in the Round of 8, cutting his playoff run short after an otherwise outstanding campaign.

With the Daytona 500 less than 24 hours away, Kyle Larson is eyeing his first victory in NASCAR’s most prestigious event. Despite his many accomplishments, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has yet to take the checkered flag at Daytona. After winning the Brickyard 400 last season, Larson hopes to add the Great American Race to his list of career-defining triumphs.

Kyle Larson gives candid opinion on NASCAR's updated waiver rule

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson attempted the grueling "double" last season, aiming to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. However, inclement weather forced him to miss the NASCAR event, leading Hendrick Motorsports to request a playoff eligibility waiver.

While NASCAR granted the waiver under its existing rules, the governing body has since revised its process for granting such exemptions. Reflecting on the changes, Kyle Larson said:

"I wish it wasn't there, but I think had that new rule been in place or not, I think our priorities probably look different for this coming Indy 500 and double attempt anyways, so it is what it is," Larson said (0:06 onwards)

"I think it's tough because, in the moment, you just see red and black out. In a split second, you can make a bad decision and not really be thinking of the consequences of it immediately. Although, as soon as it's done, they're probably going to be regretting it because they know what's going to be coming. It's just hard. We're all competitive and have short fuses a lot of the times." he added

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM ET. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

