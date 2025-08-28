HMS star Kyle Larson reveals if failed Indy 500-Coke 600 double left him down heading into NASCAR playoffs

Kyle Larson recently commented on whether the disappointing &quot;Double Duty&quot; weekend has affected his NASCAR performance since May. The Hendrick Motorsports star said that he does a &quot;good job&quot; of not letting such events affect his motivation.Larson's ambitious Memorial Day weekend did not go as planned. He crashed out of the Indy 500 on Lap 91 during a restart and hit the wall, and later flew to Charlotte only to suffer another DNF in the Coca-Cola 600 after leading the early laps.When FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass asked Larson about his Indy hangover, the 33-year-old accepted his performance dip but saw the setbacks as making the No. 5 team stronger for the playoffs.&quot;I don't know. I mean, judging by how I've ran since Indy, yeah, I'd agree with it, but I've been just as motivated or more motivated than, you know, before then,&quot; Kyle Larson said.&quot;It's been a rough couple, two and a half months maybe but I think through it all we've become stronger as a team … I think we're well ready for the playoffs and hopefully we can take everything that we've learned and implement it into these next 10 weeks,&quot; he added.Larson sat second in the Cup Series standings, 29 points behind HMS teammate William Byron after the Coca-Cola 600 with three wins and eight top-5 finishes. His third and last win had come just a week before the Memorial Day weekend at Kansas Speedway, where he led 221 of 267 laps.Larson had just three finishes outside the top-10 before the disappointing Indy 500 and Coke 600 races. However, he added six since that weekend.&quot;I always do a good job of not letting it affect me, so I would like to think that it didn't. But yeah, so I don't know if it was coincidence or if it was really a thing. You just never really know,&quot; Kyle Larson said.However, Kyle Larson still entered the Cup Series playoffs as the top seed this season.Kyle Larson's fastest laps in multiple races land him top seed for Cup playoffsKyle Larson ended the regular season tied at 2,032 points with William Byron, but the No. 5 driver took the No. 1 spot because his three wins beat Byron's two. His sixth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway last weekend also added a stage win and nine additional playoff points.The new fastest lap bonus points, which Larson earned four across races at Circuit of the Americas, Kansas, Mexico City, and Watkins Glen, helped him edge out Chase Elliott and enter the playoffs with 32 total playoff points.His lead now carries through every round heading into the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.