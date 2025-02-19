HMS' star William Byron reveals the NASCAR race that will push his physical limits after Daytona 500 win

Following his Daytona 500 triumph, William Byron has opened up about the NASCAR race that can test his physical limit to the maximum. Driving the No. 24 for Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) at the Great American Race, Byron pipped his fellow competitors and sealed the win after leading 10 laps.

Ad

Notably, Byron started at No. 5 and finished the race at the top to accumulate 41 points in total.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, the 2025 Daytona 500 winner revealed that the upcoming road-course race at the Circuit of The Americas can prove to be "a tough race" for him.

Lately, Byron has been busy taking tours around renowned places in the United States following his Daytona 500 win. From making an appearance at the WWE Monday Night RAW to touring around the Empire State Building and Times Square, he is having the time of his life.

Ad

Trending

Amid this, he sat with Pockrass to answer a few questions. In his conversation with Pockrass, the two-time Daytona 500 winner revealed the race weekend that could be physically demanding for him. Speaking about this, he said,

"I feel like I'm relatively healthy," Byron told Pockrass on FOX Sports. "I haven't been able to work out or anything, but it's early in the week, and Atlanta is not a super physical track. I should be able to get through that and get ready for COTA — COTA is going to be a tough race for sure."

Ad

Byron claimed the 2025 Daytona 500 victory on Sunday against all odds. He evaded the last lap wreck caused by Cole Custer, Denny Hamlin, and Austin Cindric, and found himself in the lead, ahead of 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick.

With only a corner to go, it was hard for Reddick to challenge Byron in the final lap, and the latter took the checkered flag ahead of the #45 man. Jimmie Johnson of Legacy Motor Club finished the race in third place.

Ad

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron knows how to avoid negativity

Following his victory at the Daytona 500, Byron revealed how he avoided negativity. After the Hendrick Motorsports driver won the race on Sunday, there were criticisms hurled at him where he was called lucky. Further, a few experts such as influencer Eric Estepp and former Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick also pointed fingers at NASCAR for not bringing caution despite the wreck in the final lap.

Ad

William Byron climbs out of his no. 24 Chevrolet in Mobil 1 Victory Lane, Sunday, February 16, 2025, as confetti fills the air after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

As a result, Byron's win received the label of "luck". However, the #24 driver avoided those talks as he was away from social media and did not feel the need to be there. Speaking about this, he further stated to Pockrass,

Ad

"I haven't looked at any social media. I feel like that's the best way to go about things sometimes and I've just been so busy. I was in shock after the race, but I think now, looking back at it and living it, it feels really good."

With the victory, Byron, who finished last season as second-runner-up, took his Cup Series victory to 14 and qualified for the 2025 playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"