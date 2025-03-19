HMS’ two-time Daytona 500 winner sets the record straight on soft tires for intermediates amid Charlotte testing: “I don’t think we need to touch it”

Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) driver William Byron was among three Cup Series drivers chosen for a tire testing session at Charlotte Motor Speedway after the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas. Byron supported Goodyear’s soft tires, praising their performance and advocating for their use on intermediate tracks.

The 27-year-old drives the #24 Chevrolet for HMS, competing full-time in the Cup Series. In seven seasons so far, he has secured 26 victories across NASCAR’s top divisions, including 13 in the Cup Series. His achievements include the 2017 Xfinity Series championship and two Daytona 500 wins.

Tuesday's tire test featured Byron, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Briscoe from the Cup Series. Following the test, the two-time Daytona 500 winner shared his thoughts on the future usage of the soft tires.

"I feel like the tire on the intermediate actually falls off pretty good. Sure, it could fall off more, but we’re kind of at the limit of blowing tires or cording tires, and I think, honestly, the tires at Vegas were going down to the cords if your balance was off, and some guys blew tires as we ran laps. So I feel like the intermediate racing has been really good, and honestly, I don’t think we need to touch it." Byron said.

"I think it’s really just a weather thing trying to get hotter races where it’s slicker, but you know, there’s plenty of cautions on intermediates right now, and it seems like there’s plenty of racing going on, so I think the tire’s in a good spot.” he added

Byron is one of four Hendrick Motorsports drivers in the Cup Series. So far in the 2025 season, only HMS's #24 team has secured a victory, triumphing in the prestigious Daytona 500. While Chase Elliott won the pre-season Clash, his performance for HMS has lacked consistency since.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return to Homestead-Miami this weekend for the 6th round of the 2025 Cup season.

HMS star Byron opens up to Michael Waltrip after breaking Jeff Gordon’s Daytona 500 record

Jeff Gordon, a four-time Cup Series champion, was once the youngest driver to win multiple Daytona 500s. However, William Byron broke that record with back-to-back victories, achieving the feat behind the wheel of the same HMS #24 Chevrolet that Gordon made famous.

In the aftermath of his victory, North Carolina native William Byron spoke with Michael Waltrip, admitting that he now feels fully comfortable in the #24 Chevrolet despite past 'skepticism'.

"I don't know how your experience was, but for me, driving into Daytona, I was really happy about being there. In the past, it's been skepticism, where it's been like, hey, I don't know what can happen."

"I feel like I'm finally comfortable in the #24 car. Like I'm finally comfortable in that car with him (Jeff Gordon) as one of my bosses. Like I'm ready to just keep racing." William Byron added.

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is scheduled for March 23 at 3:00 PM Eastern time. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

