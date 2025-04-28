“Holy seeing air Batman”: Fans react as Bubba Wallace puts on a pass-fest towards the end of Talladega Cup race

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace had a strong outing at Talladega Superspeedway, making a last-lap charge to finish inside the top 10. After taking the white flag in 18th position, Wallace weaved through the pack to cross the line 10th at the checkered flag.

The #23 Toyota driver started 20th in the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega, finishing fifth in Stage 1 and winning Stage 2. In the final stage, Wallace and his Toyota teammates couldn't execute their strategy, as Ross Chastain's block ruined their momentum.

With all the Toyotas riding at the back on the final lap, Wallace made a valiant charge from around 20th to a top-10 finish. After taking the white flag, Zane Smith and Ty Dillon were shuffled back, and Wallace split the two lanes to gain positions. The #23 Toyota driver stuck to his lane, charging past rivals to secure a top-10 result.

A NASCAR fan put the spotlight on Wallace's last lap drive, writing on X:

"Holy shit @BubbaWallace drove the f**k outta that car on the last lap and went from 20th to 10th. I hope someone posts the in car cause it was badass! That was some old school drafting shi*!"

Another X user lauded Wallace's effort, suggesting the 23XI Racing driver could "see air," praising his racecraft on superspeedways.

"Holy seeing air batman. I'm telling you the young man does well at plate racing."

Another NASCAR fan suggested Wallace could have driven to the front if they were racing in Gen-6 cars. The 31-year-old won his maiden Cup Series race at Talladega in the previous generation of cars.

"i saw that. if it was the old package he would have taken the lead exiting 4," the comment read.

Here are a few other comments praising Wallace's effort on the final lap, while the leaders were gridlocked at the front and unable to make moves.:

"P8 when all was said and done!! Proud of Bubba for showing how to move in this car! 👊🏻" a comment read.

"It was an outstanding performance. Really enjoyed watching it," another comment read.

"@FreddieKraft what kinda sorcery were y’all on??? All we saw was the top 8 looking like a parade lap," an X user praised the spotter.

"If chastain wasn’t an a**hole, bubba could’ve won the race if he had the same last lap speed," another X user reckoned.

Wallace was classified eighth after Joey Logano and Ryan Preece were disqualified.

Bubba Wallace takes a jibe at NASCAR champion Joey Logano

On the final lap of Stage 2, Team Penske driver Austin Cindric pushed Bubba Wallace to the lead but checked up when his teammate Joey Logano slotted in front to avoid a wreck. Wallace secured the stage win with ease, while Logano was left fuming over Cindric's move.

Reacting to Logano's furious comments over the radio, Wallace took a jibe at the three-time champion. The 23XI Racing driver told race-winner Cindric to ignore the "naysayers," suggesting he did a perfect job at the end of the second stage.

"Big AC fan in stage 2… don’t listen to the naysayers, you were perfect!😂" he wrote on X.

Bubba Wallace leads Stage 2 (Source: Imagn)

Bubba Wallace was the best-finishing Toyota driver at Talladega, with his 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick finishing the race in 14th position. Wallace will return to action this Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, on May 4.

