"Holy shit": Dale Jr. hilariously reacts to wife Amy's unknown whispered secret on their newly launched podcast

Secrets in a marriage aren’t harmful if they are like the ones that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy keep from each other. In an episode of their newly launched podcast Bless your ‘Hardt’, the couple was seen revealing a few of their secrets, out of which Amy’s stood out.

But instead of saying it out loud on the microphone, she whispered it into her husband’s ears. It was unexpected, so much so that Dale Jr. was taken aback by hearing it. He exclaimed,

“Holy shit, really? What the f***. You're an a**hole. (0:52)”

Well, exactly what Amy spilled remains unknown for now. The video did promise more for the future, so that’s good news for the fans. The secret must be hilarious as it left both Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt rolling on the floor laughing.

Speaking about a few other secrets, Amy said that sometimes she goes out for a drive in the name of running errands. Dale Jr. joined by admitting that every time he drops Isla to school, they listen to music that only he likes. And that's what seems to keep the little girl from feeling sick.

Dale Jr. and Amy have been married for eight years now. They met when Amy’s interior design firm was given the task of renovating the two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion’s home in North Carolina.

Soon, things started to get romantic between the two. They began dating in 2009 but made their relationship public only in 2011. Six years later, Dale Jr. and Amy (then Reimann) tied the knot at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, N.C.

They have two daughters together, 7-year-old Isla Rose and 5-year-old Nicole Lorraine. The family of four currently resides in Kannapolis, North Carolina. However, Dale Jr. owns a property in the Lake Norman area as well.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife pinpoint the agenda for the new Dirty Mo Media podcast

Following the release of “Herm & Schrader” in November 2024, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife embarked on a new journey backed by Dirty Mo Media. They launched a new podcast named “Bless your ‘Hardt’” which debuted on February 6.

This weekly podcast will give the fans a glimpse into the lives of the NASCAR Hall of Famer and his better half as they navigate through real-life issues within the Earnhardt household. Speaking of the same, Dale Jr. said (via Speedway Digest),

"This podcast is going to be a lot of fun. Amy and I have always wanted to figure out what her experience in the podcast space could look like. The past year we enjoyed doing a few podcasts together and the response from our listeners was tremendous.”

“I'm excited for us to tackle a weekly show, and it's going to be interesting to see where these stories and conversations lead us,” Dale Jr. further added. “I expect a lot of laughs."

Meanwhile, his Dale Jr. Download podcast entered its 13th season on February 4, days after the unofficial season-opening Cup Series race was held at Bowman Gray Stadium. Now the 67th running of the annual Daytona 500 lies ahead, a crown jewel race that Dale Jr. won twice in his career.

