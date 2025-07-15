“Holy shit Kyle”: Ryan Blaney loses his cool after collision with the RCR driver at Sonoma

Ryan Blaney’s day came to a disappointing end at Sonoma last Sunday, July 13. He got turned by Chris Buescher when the latter overdrove Turn 1 on Lap 62. Buescher wasn’t the only driver Blaney made contact with.

Blaney rammed into the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy driven by Kyle Busch while lapping the field as the free pass car. It looked like the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion wasn’t aware that Blaney was trailing him.

Needless to say, the Penske driver was pissed. Steven Taranto upload a snippet of Blaney firing shots at Busch and his spotter on X. The 31-year-old speedster said on his team radio (2:45),

"I mean...do the spotters not talk to the f*****g drivers when there's a f*****g Lucky Dog? Holy shit Kyle!"

Shane van Gisbergen, driver of the No. 88 for Trackhouse Racing, won the race and thus marked his third victory of the season. Blaney, on the other hand, was handed a DNF, his seventh this year. Rounding up the top five were Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, and Christopher Bell.

20 races into the season, Ryan Blaney sits seventh in the Cup Series driver standings with 545 points to his name. He has seven top fives and eight top 10s besides a win to his name. Blaney is currently vying for his second win of 2025.

“He’s just really smooth”- Ryan Blaney evaluates Shane van Gisbergen’s road course runs

Following Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway, Ryan Blaney was convinced that Shane van Gisbergen’s road racing prowess was practically unmatched. He won back-to-back races at Chicago (in Xfinity as well as Cup) and then his most recent one at Sonoma. The former Supercars icon is clearly on a hot streak.

“He’s really good at these places. He’s just really smooth,” Blaney said of Gisbergen (via Frontstretch, 00:47). “He’s really fast with lap times, but he’s also like, not out of control doing it, so he can save tire while also maintaining solid lap times to keep him out front. So yeah, I mean, he just puts on a clinic at these road courses. The last three, from Mexico to Chicago and here, he’s really dominated, honestly, all three of those.”

Gisbergen’s aura at Chicago is perhaps on another level. He won his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the track back in 2023, and backed it up with three more wins (at the Xfinity level) in 2024, the last of which was again at Chicago.

“He’s just really technical in how he does it, and his approach to it. He’s just a really, really solid race car driver. We’re all going to have to get a lot better at these places to have a chance,” Ryan Blaney added.

Next on his schedule is the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the 400-lap race live on TNT Sports (Sunday, July 20), 2 pm ET onwards, or listen to its exclusive radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

