"Honored to have the chance": Brad Keselowski and wife Paige celebrate a milestone event for military support

NASCAR team co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski posted a picture with his wife Paige White on social media as he joined the Fisher House Foundation in the celebration of their 100th house. The organization provides homes to families of the military and veterans, whilst they are in medical care.

Ad

The organization had been working to achieve its target of 100 homes, which was under construction for the past few months. They conducted a celebration as they achieved their target earlier this week and Keselowski marked his presence alongside his wife Paige White. They were representing the Checkered Flag Foundation.

"Honored to have the chance to join the celebration for the 100th Fisher House! Their work supporting military families is so meaningful to the Checkered Flag Foundation as we work toward a common goal of honoring and helping those who’ve served. A great night celebrating a great cause," Brad wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Keselowski founded the Checkered Flag Foundation. It aims to assist the people in the military who have sacrificed themselves for the country. So far, his foundation has raised above $3.8 million and has honored over 250 individuals.

Brad Keselowski's 2025 season so far

Keselowski headed into the 2025 Cup Series season with a victory last year. However, his performance wasn't the best compared to his earlier form. In the five races so far, he hasn't managed to put the #6 within the top 10. He has mostly found himself outside of the top 20 and is in a tough spot as he looks to clinch another title this season.

Ad

While he might be able to pull himself to the playoffs later this season, his team would have to work around a lot to ensure that he is competitive enough behind the wheel to battle for the championship.

Keselowski won his one and only Cup Series championship in the 2012 season and has since been on the chase for the second one. He had a good chance whilst racing with Team Penske earlier, but after moving to RFK Racing in an owner-driver capacity, his form seems to have worn off.

He qualified for the playoffs last year after clinching a victory at Darlington, however, could not hold up with the competition and had to settle down with a 13th-place finish in the standings. He had accumulated a total of 2208 points while securing nine top-five and 14 top-10 finishes. There is much work to do in the #6 garage in the upcoming races as the race to the ongoing Cup Series championship continues to heat up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback