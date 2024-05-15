"Hope she gave full access" "Can’t wait" - NASCAR fans buzzing about Dale Earnhardt documentary announcement

The NASCAR community has been buzzing with excitement ever since Prime Video announced the release of a four-part Dale Earnhardt docuseries.

Known as "The Intimidator," Dale Earnhardt went down in the history as one of the greatest drivers to ever compete in NASCAR. He won an impressive 76 races across his career and accumulated prize money of over $40 million in his career.

Despite his numerous triumphs, Earnhardt faced challenges at the Daytona 500, enduring 19 attempts before finally securing victory in 1998. Tragically, his life was cut short in a fatal crash on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, leaving the racing world in mourning at the loss of a true icon.

In a bid to honor his legacy, Amazon Prime Video announced earlier on Tuesday the release of a four-part documentary based on the life and career of the late great Dale Earnhardt. This comes as the platform continues to expand its horizon in the motorsports world.

While further details are yet to be released, fans could not hold their excitement upon the announcement of the docuseries. NASCAR enthusiasts took to social media platforms to react to the announcement. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Man I can’t wait!"

A second fan commented:

"can't wait for this to come out!"

Commenting under Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s post, a third user wrote sarcastically:

"I hope SHE gave you full access!!"

"Raise Hell, Praise Dale," commented another user.

"Amazon & TNT really coming in clutch with nascar content," wrote a fifth user.

"The Intimidator, that should be the name of the documentary," suggested another fan.

Will Dale Jr. feature in the Prime Video Dale Earnhardt documentary?

Earnhardt's son Dale Jr. carved out his own legacy both on and off the racetrack. The former Daytona 500 winner remains a pioneering figure in the modern era of racing, courtesy of his roles as a driver, a broadcaster, and a team owner.

One of the greatest drivers of the modern era and a Half of Famer, it has been confirmed that Dale Jr., a revered figure in the NASCAR community, will play a prominent role in the production of the documentary. As Earnhardt's son who shared the racetrack with the seven-time Cup Series champion, Dale Jr. would offer unique insights and perspectives on his father's legacy.

This comes on the heels of TNT Sports and Amazon Prime announcing that Dale Jr. will join their broadcast teams for the coverage of NASCAR events starting in 2025. The Prime Video documentary is also set to hit the streaming services the same year.