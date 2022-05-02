"Hope you didn't have any Monday plans" - Brad Keselowski's funny update to Sunday's wash-out of Dover Motor Speedway

RFK Racing team driver Brad Keselowski and his fans had a disappointing Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway as the Cup race was halted due to rain. The lack of daylight forced NASCAR to postpone the race to Monday afternoon.

A few hours after the race was postponed, Keselowski took to his Twitter account and shared a funny update about Sunday’s wash-out. He wrote:

“Hope you didn’t have any Monday plans... We’ll try this again tomorrow. #6NeverQuits”

When the race was halted, Brad Keselowski was running in 14th on the one-mile-long track. After the rain stopped, the track was too wet and NASACR did not have time to dry the track.

It was the first time this season that an event had to be postponed because of rain. According to FOX weather forecast, the temperature for Monday is in the 70s, with less than a 10% chance of rain.

Fans react to Brad Keselowski’s comment

Brad Keselowski has a huge social media presence on almost every platform. Fans were quick to react to Keselowski’s comment. A user expressed his disappointment after spending $500 and wrote:

“We unfortunately do brad. We have to work and are out $500 on what we spent on tickets to be there today #pain”

One fan was excited to watch two back-to-back races in two days and said:

“Drove 3 hours with my wife and 3 kids for today. My 10 month olds first race and we are going home and still coming back for tomorrow! My kids are very excited to come back saying they get to see two races two days in a row! #6neverquits”

Another fan, while sharing a photo of himself with Keselowski, wrote:

“Well, now I have plans on Monday! Thank you so much for stopping for me earlier. It meant so much. Let’s do it again tomorrow! #6NeverQuits”

Another fan was hopeful that he would reach the venue after completing his work and said:

“Fortunately I am teleworking at the moment! I'm pretty sure I can get my work done and watch the race at the same time. Go get 'em tomorrow, BK!”

The postponed DuraMAX Drydene 400 will begin at 12 p.m. EST on lap 79 of the 400-lap race, with each stage consisting of 120, 130, and 150 laps respectively.

