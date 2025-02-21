"Hopefully we'll be able to do it a couple more times this season": Connor Zilisch revisits his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut victory

Rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch recently reflected on his unforgettable Xfinity Series debut, where he secured his first victory just months after turning 18. His remarkable achievement sent shockwaves through the NASCAR community as Zilisch made history as one of the few drivers to win in their first-ever Xfinity Series race.

Connor Zilisch, in his rookie full-time Xfinity Series season, drives the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, owned by two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. He made his series debut last year in the Mission 200 at Watkins Glen, running part-time for JRM in four races. The teenager showcased his immense talent by securing pole position and dominating the field, outperforming seasoned veterans like AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, and two-time Daytona 500 winner William Byron.

In a recent X post by the CW Network, Zilisch looked back at his iconic victory at Watkins Glen ahead of the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, February 22.

"Sheldon was trying to run me hard because he thought I was going to be out of gas. So he was doing everything to make me try and run out of gas. But somehow I had enough gas to make the line. I sputtered the last two laps and cried across the line. I'd never done that before. So yeah, a really special moment. And then went down and turned one and did a burnout right away because I don't think I could have made it around the track one more lap or else I would have been out of gas," Zilisch said

"It was pretty crazy to go out there and win in my first Xfinity race and have that much success right away. It's tough to recreate that feeling but hopefully we'll be able to do it a couple more times this coming season," he added.

Connor Zilisch made his Xfinity Series debut at Daytona International Speedway last Saturday (February 15), starting from P20. In the final laps, he was running strong in P5 but lost control, making contact with the wall. The incident ultimately dropped the JR Motorsports driver to a disappointing P27 finish in his Daytona debut.

Connor Zilisch opens up on disappointment over Sheldon Creed’s hesitant Daytona move

JRM driver Connor Zilisch was on track for a potential top-five finish in the United Rentals 300 when a late move by Haas Factory Team’s #00 driver, Sheldon Creed, triggered a multi-car wreck, bringing out the caution. In a post-race interview, Zilisch voiced his frustration, stating that Creed was blocking "both lanes," making it "tough" for the #88 driver to find a way through.

"Yeah. I mean, I feel like, if you're going to block, you got to pick a lane, and he was trying to block both lanes. And I get it's two to go, but it's just tough to manage that when I'm on his left rear trying to get a run," he said [00:07 onwards].

"So, you know, I don't really know where I could have gone to do something differently. Just kind of wish he either picked in front of me or picked the top or, you know, done something a little more assertive," Connor Zilisch added.

Meanwhile, the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled on Saturday at 5 PM ET. Catch the race live on CW, PRN, and SiriusXM.

