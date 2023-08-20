“Hopefully our car is the same”: Kyle Larson looking to achieve hat-trick of Watkins Glen victories 

Kyle Larson has secured consecutive victories at the Go Bowling at the Glen races and is aiming for a third win this Sunday. The race will commence at 3 pm on Sunday and will be broadcasted nationally on the USA Network.

Despite already securing a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs, Larson recognizes the increasing significance of each race in the standings.

In the current year, Larson has achieved a triumph in two races and holds the record for the most top-five finishes with 10.

Should Larson emerge victorious on Sunday, it will mark his third consecutive win at the track and his third of the season. Larson expressed his team's optimism for another strong performance.

According to MyTwinTiers, Kyle Larson said:

"I’m excited to get to Watkins Glen, our race car has been fast there. Able to win in 2021 and then last year in the Next Gen car to get another win. Our car was good.

"So hopefully, our car is the same and the same on speed and we have a great weekend."

In the history of NASCAR at Watkins Glen International, only two additional drivers have achieved the feat of winning three consecutive races. They are: Mark Martin between 1993 and 1995, and fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon from 1997 to 1999.

As for Larson, he aims to replicate his performance from last weekend during the upcoming race.

As the 2023 Go Bowling at the Glen event approaches, Kyle Larson is setting his sights on clinching his third consecutive victory at Watkins Glen International.

Kyle Larson's strong contention for victory at 2023 Go Bowling at the Glen

After his championship-winning season in 2021, Larson joined the ranks of only six drivers who accomplished the same feat in the previous year by winning this race. He finished with a lead of 0.882 seconds over AJ Allmendinger, who had secured victory in the 2014 edition of the event.

The 31-year-old driver has achieved an unbroken streak of four top-10 finishes at Watkins Glen and is coming off consecutive top-10 finishes at both Michigan and Indianapolis.

Kyle Larson's odds stand at +475. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, who secured victory in this race in 2018 and 2019, is the favored option with odds at +275 in the latest 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen odds.

Larson's prospects for victory at Watkins Glen this Sunday appear promising, given his exceptional performance throughout the season. His adeptness at navigating challenging courses and adapting to varying conditions sets him apart as a formidable contender.

Having already secured notable wins on diverse tracks, Larson's proficiency on road courses further enhances his odds. With a skilled team backing him and his consistent pace, he enters the race as a strong favorite, primed to capitalize on this opportunity and clinch another impressive triumph.