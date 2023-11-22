"Hopefully, someone out there can help": Kevin Harvick's former crew chief urges NASCAR community to aid driver in despair

Kevin Harvick's former crew chief Rodney Childers has urged the NASCAR community to aid professional stock car racing driver Bobby McCarty, whose career is on the line due to lack of funding.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 CARS Tour season, McCarty has lost a major partner, with his plans for 2024 in serious doubt. He shared a desperate call for help on social media hoping to grab the attention of potential sponsors for the 2024 season.

Kevin Harvick's ally Rodney Childers aired his support for the Late Model driver, as he reckoned a driver of McCarty's talent shouldn't quit racing. Showing his support for the 3x CARS Tour champion, the #4 Stewart Haas Racing crew chief wrote on X (Formerly Twitter):

"Hate to see this… Bobby is a hell of a racer and definitely deserves to keep racing. Hopefully, someone out there can help him keep his dream alive!"

Bobby McCarty wrote in his statement that he has no backup plans for 2024 if he fails to secure a sponsorship for the upcoming season. Hoping the NASCAR community would spread the news, the 31-year-old wrote an emotional note on X, that read:

"I’m not usually one to post stuff like this on here but desperate times call for desperate measures. Everyone knows racing is expensive and I’ve been very fortunate to have great partners throughout the years to keep it going."

"At the end of this past season, I lost a major partner and if I don’t find any, unfortunately, my career will be over. I’m a mechanic at a small mom-and-pop shop so there is no backup plan for me. If you would please share this to help get the word out that I am needing help. I have a lot of years left in me and I know next year we can compete for another championship."

McCarty made his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022, where he failed to qualify in his debut for Mike Harmon Racing. His second attempt saw him finish 31st at Bristol in the #6 JD Motorsports Chevy.

Kevin Harvick's replacement opens up about relationship with Rodney Childers

Josh Berry has big shoes to fill as he is set to drive the #4 SHR Ford next season, teaming up with Kevin Harvick's longtime crew chief Rodney Childers.

Berry worked with Childers in the South Carolina 400 Late Model race, building up for the 2024 season. Speaking about his bond with the #4 crew chief, he told Frontstretch:

"I think we're still figuring that out but Roddy and I have had a good relationship for years. Obviously, there's not anybody else that I'd want calling the shots for me in the cup series, getting to do this stuff together is just kind of a bonus. He's put a lot of hours into this car and it's been really fast. So we're just going to try to keep on getting better."

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick will be in the Fox Booth next season as he begins his post-retirement journey.