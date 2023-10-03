“Hopefully that’s good enough”: Chase Elliott classified P8 after wreck during NASCAR race at Talladega, hopes to challenge for owner points

Chase Elliott was involved in a collision that resulted in four flat tires at the Cup race in Talladega, but he still finished in the top 10 and earned stage points.

Elliott, who qualified 23rd for the race, shared his frustration with the last-lap collision, saying that he had hoped to win the race and he had no idea what happened.

“I have no idea what happened; just got hit in the door, had four flat tires, I couldn’t drive back,” Elliot said (via Frontstretch on X).

When asked about how he and his team will be moving forward to the next race, he said:

"Yeah, I think it was fine. We got some decent stage points and, um, finished seventh or eighth or something, so hopefully that’s good enough to, uh, help us in the points deal.”

Chase Elliott and this team continued their playoff push for the owner championship with another great day of scoring. With one race left in the Round of 12, the No. 9 team climbed to fourth place in the owner points, 20 points above the cutoff.

Chase Elliott puts his full focus on the owner's playoffs

The owner’s title is important as it plays a huge monetary role in NASCAR. While the driver's playoffs are all about the driver and their success, the owner's playoffs are all about the money that will be paid to the teams.

Chase Elliott failed to secure a spot for himself at the driver's playoffs but he is in a tight competition for the owner's playoffs. He still wants to give his absolute best for his team.

"I don’t feel any different than I have felt in years past. It still keeps us very motivated and keeps me motivated to want to go and do a good job. Now that we are here, it feels like another playoff year really in our approach and my approach,” Elliott said (via hendrickmotorsport.com).

Elliott ran out of gasoline at Watkins Glen and finished P11 in Texas. Despite getting caught in a multi-car crash, which left him with four flat tires, last weekend in Talladega, he managed to finish in the top 10 and is still fully committed on winning the best result for his team this year.