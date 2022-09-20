"Hoping for others’ misfortunes is no way to race" - Tyler Reddick after missing out on Round of 12 following NASCAR Bristol race accident

Tyler Reddick is a driver who has enjoyed runaway success and popularity in the NASCAR Cup Series since his arrival. The Richard Childress Racing driver was one of the favorites to win this year's championship with the amount of skill he showcased in the 2022 season. The dream, however, was not meant to be for the 26-year-old as his chances of advancing to the Round of 12 in the playoffs were taken away after he was caught in a wreck at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race saw Reddick get collected when Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez lost control of his car on the restart. Reddick made contact with the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver, taking significant damage to his car. After making it to pit road and spending time repairing the car, the Corning, California native was down several laps. He ultimately could not recover and finished in P25.

Tyler Reddick explained how the crash looked from inside the car in a post-race interview, saying:

“I saw the crash happen. I checked up, but I just got run over. We had two bad races with bad finishes. We had two really good race cars, but we just didn’t capitalize on it and that was enough to miss it.”

The future 23XI Racing driver also explained what running at the back of the pack hoping for something to happen in front felt like, and said:

“It was terrible. It’s out of your control; you can’t really fight to do anything about it. Hoping for others’ misfortunes is no way to race.”

With playoff contenders not having the best of luck in the last three races, Reddick, along with drivers like Kyle Busch, were the ones who paid the highest price for things that were out of their control.

RCR teammate Austin Dillon speaks on Tyler Reddick's focus in 2023 after announcing his departure from the team in 2024

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon recently spoke about his teammate's focus for 2023 as Tyler Reddick announced his departure from the team in 2024. Dillon acknowledged Reddick's speed on the track and had no doubts about the Corning, California native's focus for next year, and said:

“He does a really good job of tuning stuff out. Just going to work, I mean, you can’t deny Tyler Reddick’s speed each and every weekend this year. I’m sure he’ll be just fine.”

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Austin Dillon doesn’t have any worries about Tyler Reddick maintaining focus on racing amid knowing he will lose his crew to Kyle Busch next season. Austin Dillon doesn’t have any worries about Tyler Reddick maintaining focus on racing amid knowing he will lose his crew to Kyle Busch next season. https://t.co/59tqFXP1kc

NASCAR goes live from Texas Motor Speedway next weekend for the fourth playoff race in the form of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

