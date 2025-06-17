Hours after the NASCAR win, Shane van Gisbergen heads straight to Charlotte Motor Speedway for back-to-back racing

Hours after winning the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Shane van Gisbergen traveled from Mexico City to Charlotte, North Carolina, to participate in the Pro Feature race. Van Gisbergen claimed the recently concluded Cup Series race win in Mexico City, his first NASCAR victory this season.

Gisbergen, who is under full-time Cup Series obligation with Trackhouse Racing, often takes time out from his busy racing schedule to race in other racing series, and his recent Pro Feature participation is a testament to that. The #88 Cup Series driver participated in the Cook Out Summer Shootout held at the renowned Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte.

Besides SVG, Bubba Wallace, his Cup Series colleague, also participated in the Summer Shootout and traveled from Mexico City to Charlotte, a distance of over 3176 kilometers, or 1973 miles. However, the Trackhouse driver's efforts to race and have a good start to the week went in vain.

Van Gisbergen was one of the competitors for the race win and suffered a DNF, while Danny Chisolm claimed the win in the Dilling Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical Pro division. 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace finished the race in P2.

Sharing Shane van Gisbergen's incredible racing travel itinerary, Charlotte Motor Speedway uploaded a post from their official social media account. Uploading a video of the race, CMS wrote on X:

"Mexico City ➡️ Concord 🌎@shanevg97 made it to the track just in time for the Pro feature at #CookOutSSO!"

This was NASCAR's first race weekend in Mexico and away from the United States in over two decades, where they hosted the 150-lap Xfinity Series race on Saturday, the Chilango 150, and the Cup Series race, the Viva Mexico 250, on Sunday.

Shane van Gisbergen let his feelings be known after an impressive Mexico Cup Series race win

Trackhouse Racing driver Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates winning the NASCAR Cup Series Mexico City Race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - Source: Imagn

Following his emphatic victory at the Viva Mexico 250 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, Shane van Gisbergen shared his thoughts in front of the media. Speaking about how he felt while racing in Mexico after the race, here's what the Trackhouse Racing driver said:

"I tried to treat it like when I go to Asia, just drink bottled water and be careful in the shower and brush your teeth with bottled water, but I just went downhill," van Gisbergen said. "Couldn't keep anything in. Everything just went straight through me."

"I felt really queasy and my mind was there, but my body just had so much pressure in my stomach. Crazy weekend and everyone dug deep. It means everything to us, this is why I'm here," van Gisbergen said. "I am getting better and more competitive. We're really making a lot of progress," he further added. (Via ESPN)

Gisbergen started the race from pole and dominated the race before taking the victory. He led 60 out of 100 laps in total and crossed the finish line with over 16 seconds gap to the runner-up driver, Christopher Bell.

