How does the 2023 NASCAR Playoff format work? All you need to know

Since the inaugural season of NASCAR's Strictly Stock division in 1949, championship trophies have been awarded 74 times to the top driver in stock car racing.

From Red Byron in the first season to Joey Logano in 2022, racing legends have cemented their legacies with titles like Grand National, Winston Cup, Sprint Cup, and now the Bill France Cup.

In NASCAR's 75th Anniversary year, 16 drivers have a shot at the Cup Series championship. They'll navigate a 10-week, four-round playoff challenge, aiming for a winner-takes-all match race in Phoenix.

Leading the way are Martin Truex Jr., the 2023 regular-season champion, and William Byron, with five wins in 2023. Despite their achievements, the unpredictable motorsports playoffs can prove punishing.

Even strong drivers like Truex, Byron, Kyle Busch, and Chris Buescher could stumble and fall below the cutoff. On the flip side, racers like Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr., playoffs newcomer Bubba Wallace, and retiring Kevin Harvick could find success and move closer to NASCAR's ultimate season-long goal.

Structure of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Three rounds lies ahead before reaching the Championship Race. Securing a victory as a playoff-eligible driver guarantees progression to the next round.

Throughout each round, drivers retain playoff points that contribute to their overall score alongside the Championship 4, which gets added after the field and points are reset at the start of every round.

NASCAR's playoff structure involves elimination, resulting in four drivers being left standing at the end of each three-race round.

The Round of 16 comprises races at Darlington Raceway, Kansas Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway. Point totals reset to 2,000, supplemented by each driver's playoff points. Following Bristol, the four lowest-scoring playoff drivers (those who haven't won in that round) are eliminated.

Moving to the Round of 12, races take place at Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Point totals reset to 3,000, augmented by each driver's playoff points.

After Charlotte, the bottom four playoff drivers in terms of points (who haven't secured wins in that round) face elimination.

The Round of 8 unfolds at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway. Point totals reset to 4,000, complemented by each driver's playoff points. Following Martinsville, the four playoff drivers with the lowest points (excluding round winners) are eliminated.

Phoenix Raceway hosts the championship race for the fourth consecutive year. Point totals reset to 5,000, but playoff points aren't factored into the final round.

In this 'winner-takes-all' finale, no stage points or playoff points are awarded to the Championship 4 drivers. Throughout the elimination era (since 2014), the Cup Series champion has consistently clinched the title by winning the final race.