How can fans cast their votes for the NASCAR All-Star race in 2025? Full guide and rules explained

NASCAR is all set to host the All-Star Open and All-Star Race on May 18 this year at the Kansas Speedway. As drivers are ready to participate in the upcoming race, there are two ways to enter it — first by winning one of the three stages in the All-Star Open, and second by winning the fan vote. In this piece, we'll delve deeper into how fans can cast their votes for the All-Star Race.

The All-Star Race is the annual non-championship Cup Series stock car exhibition race. It takes place between race winners from last season, the current season, and the winners of the Cup Series. While there are two ways to enter the race, it does not apply to drivers who have already qualified using the aforementioned criteria.

As for the drivers who rely on fan votes, here's how they can bank on the fans to vote for them and make them win, as per NASCAR.com,

Firstly, the fans need to visit the official NASCAR website and go to the "fan vote page." From there, they need to follow the links and instructions and vote for their favorite driver listed on the site.

Secondly, they can download the NASCAR mobile application from the Google Play Store or the App Store on iOS.

Over the years, the All-Star race has taken place on multiple race tracks. It started at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1985 and moved to Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1986. The race returned to Charlotte in 1987 and stayed at the venue till 2019.

In 2020, Bristol Motor Speedway took up the opportunity to host the race, followed by Texas Motor Speedway in 2021 and 2022. In the end, North Wilkesboro Speedway took up the charge to host the race in 2023 and has been hosting it since then.

Which drivers are eligible for NASCAR All-Star Race voting?

Multiple Cup Series drivers, who are yet to win a race this season, or haven't won one in the previous season, have their names in the All-Star Race set to take place on May 18, 2025, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Joey Logano (22) celebrates his win with his team during the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. - Source: Imagn

To name a few, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Ty Dillon, AJ Allmendinger, Bubba Wallace, Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst, Zane Smith, Cole Custer, John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones, Cody Ware, Ty Gibbs, Ryan Gibbs, Ryan Preece, Michael McDowell, Carson Hocevar, and Shane van Gisbergen are on the voting list.

Joey Logano of Team Penske won the 2024 edition of the NASCAR All-Star Race when he crossed the finish line ahead of Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing and Chris Buescher of RFK Racing.

