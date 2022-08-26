How does Chase Elliott and his team being 'low drama' help the Hendrick driver going into NASCAR Daytona race?

This weekend, Chase Elliott will pilot the #9 A SHOC Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Daytona International Speedway in an attempt to win the last race of the regular season. The race will air live on USA Network and MRN on Friday, August 27, 2022, at 5:05 pm ET.

Being the leader in the driver standings, Chase Elliott feels good about the upcoming race at Daytona International Speedway. Speaking to the media before the race on how the team feels as it prepares to compete for another championship, Elliott said:

“The feeling is good, honestly. Our group, amongst our team, is just such low drama and we just put our work in, we go to the track, we give it our best effort and we go home. If it went good, great. If it didn’t, we’re going to try harder to do a better job when we go back. That’s really all you can control So that’s really where our mindset is every week whether we’ve had a good year, a bad year, a mediocre year, a good month or a bad month, coming off a win or a loss. That is something about our team.”

He also mentioned that he is privileged to be in a team with such clear priorities. He said:

“I feel like our team is just solid and we look forward to going to battle with each other every weekend, and regardless of the result, we’re ready to re-rack and try harder to do better the next week.”

Chase Elliott joined Watkins Glen International in need of four points to secure the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship, which he managed to obtain after securing the fourth position at Go Bowling. He is ranked 1st in the playoffs and in the driver standings, followed by teammate Kyle Larson.

Chase Elliott joins other NASCAR drivers in winning the regular-season championship

Chase Elliott didn't have much to say after winning his first NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Championship at Watkins Glen International on Sunday afternoon.

Elliott's victory was the second consecutive regular-season championship for a Hendrick Motorsports driver. He joined teammate Kyle Larson, who won the regular-season championship in 2021 before winning the Cup Series.

During the 2016 season, NASCAR began investigating the possibility of introducing a regular-season championship. Several comments were made by drivers who had built up huge benefits during the regular season, only to see them disappear once the playoffs began.

Martin Truex Jr. was the first driver to capture the Cup Series regular-season title. In 2017, he won the championship. Kyle Busch won the regular-season championship in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, Kevin Harvick won the championship.

