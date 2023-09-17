“How cool would that be?”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals urging Jeff Burton and Gordon to race in a one-off Xfinity Series race next season

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has expressed his desire to see racing icons Jeff Burton and Jeff Gordon compete in a one-off Xfinity Series race next season. The prospect of these retired legends stepping back onto the track has sent ripples of excitement through the NASCAR community.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a prominent figure throughout NASCAR's golden era and comprehends the profound emotions that certain legends of the sport can evoke among fans. By offering a hypothetical scenario to fans, the Xfinity Series double champion attempts to gauge the consensus surrounding some of the most beloved drivers in the sport.

Retired drivers often struggle to stay away from the high-speed world of motorsports. A prime example is Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself, who has ventured into numerous NASCAR-related projects that have not only maintained his strong presence within the community but have also proven to be financially rewarding.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted:

“I got a few cool text messages from guys like @JeffBurton and @JeffGordonWeb from last evening. I spent that opportunity trying to persuade them to do a one-off Xfinityarace next year. How cool would that be?!? What retired driver would you love to see compete again.”

Earnhardt Jr. has undertaken extensive efforts to revitalize and modernize iconic racetracks. He has been a vocal advocate for community concerns through podcasts and has even participated in late-model tours.

I pulled over by the pit stall and some of the guys were pretty alert and they helped me out: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Bristol car fire

NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. has expressed his disappointment over his inability to complete the Bristol race due to a car fire. The owner of JR Motorsports returned to the Xfinity Series track on Friday, marking his first race of the season with the team.

Although he initially started in 15th place, Earnhardt Jr. utilized his wealth of experience and racing skills to secure a spot within the Top 10.

Following a mid-race caution period, Earnhardt Jr. impressively advanced to the Top 5 during the race restart, even briefly taking the lead. However, his fortunes took a downturn when his car burst into flames after a pit stop.

In an interview with NBC, Dale Earnhardt Jr. lamented his unfortunate turn of events, stating:

"I pulled over by the pit stall and some of the guys were pretty alert and they helped me out. I hate it. We were going to finish with a Top 10, maybe a top five. We had a shot at winning it if the car was going to run well at the end. Trying not to mess nobody's night up at the same time, but I had fun.”

It will be intriguing to observe the performance of the NASCAR veteran when he competes at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the upcoming month.