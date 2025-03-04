“How do you define hurt?”: When Brad Keselowski rued NASCAR’s Chase format in 2016

Back in 2016, Brad Keselowski addressed the NASCAR Chase format. The driver felt it unfairly disadvantaged drivers who had demonstrated consistent high performance over the course of the season.

NASCAR's playoff format, implemented in 2014, uses an elimination-style, four-round structure to determine the NASCAR Cup Series champion. Sixteen drivers qualify for the playoffs based on their regular-season wins. Winning a race during the 26-race regular season secures an automatic playoff berth. In each playoff round, four drivers are eliminated based on race performance, culminating in a final race to crown the champion.

While this format has become standard, it has drawn significant criticism from both drivers and NASCAR fans. Many believe it prioritizes a single strong performance in the final race over consistent high performance throughout the season.

One notable criticism of the playoff format came from Brad Keselowski, the RFK Racing driver, in an interview with The Augusta Chronicle. He said:

"How do you define hurt? If you're a fan of mine or anyone who has the ability to (advance) through consistency? If you're a fan of someone who is out and has to dig real deep to make it through? I think it could be very exciting," he said. "I think it's just a matter of perspective."

Brad Keselowski, currently driving the #06 for RFK racing, is a prominent name in the world of NASCAR. The 41-year-old won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, driving the #02 for Team Penske. It was Team Penske’s first title, a championship they won after holding back seven-time Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson.

Brad Keselowski gave his hot take on ‘best road course racer in Cup' after RFK Racing teammate’s impressive result

Brad Keselowski, co-owner of RFK Racing, acknowledged his teammate Chris Buescher's impressive performance at the Circuit of the Americas, where Buescher finished 7th, while Keselowski himself finished 15th.

For him, the #17 driver is the “best road course racer” in the Cup Series. Starting from P24, he steadily improved his position through smart pit strategy and well-timed moves. The demanding nature of the track, with its long braking zones and high-speed esses, played to Buescher's strengths.

He tweeted:

"The way I see it- Best road course racer in cup," Brad Keselowski wrote on X, praising his RFK teammate.

Keselowski highlighted Buescher's consistency on road courses, noting his impressive average finish of 7.9 since February 2022, along with a win at Watkins Glen, four top-5s, and 13 top-10s in 16 races.

