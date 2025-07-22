“How did we end up here?”: Ty Dillon stunned by In-season run as he prepares to battle Ty Gibbs for $1,000,000 glory

The NASCAR In-Season challenge ends at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, and it will be Ty Dillon against Ty Gibbs for the final round. The winner is set to take a whopping $1 million cash prize, which will be awarded to their team owner.Gibbs is the highest remaining seed at No. 6, while Dillon has had an unbelievable journey reaching here. Dillon qualified as the 32nd seed and has advanced since.The Kaulig Racing driver sweated it out till the semifinal race in Dover last weekend, indulging in close battles with John Hunter Nemechek throughout the race and beating him by just one spot to seal his place in the final round of the mid-season tournament.The 33-year-old shared his experience and excitement for the final race of the In-Season challenge.&quot;I think my eyes were so wide because I was like, 'How did we end up here?' Even this past weekend, it was looking so grim until that rain came out, and all of a sudden, he's right there in front of me, and I get an opportunity to have a good restart and just capitalize again. I'm just like, 'Here we go'. It gives you this real belief going into Indy that anything can happen,&quot; Ty Dillon said on the Door Bumper Clear podcast.Ty Gibbs has made just one start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he finished 23rd after starting the race from sixth, whereas Ty Dillon has had five starts in Indianapolis with an average finish of 17.2.&quot;A lot of people are surprised by our runs this year&quot; - Ty Dillon on his NASCAR In-Season challenge runTy Dillon has enjoyed a dream run in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The driver of the No. 10 has reached the final round of the challenge after being seeded in the last pair of the 32 drivers that were shortlisted.Dillon has beaten the likes of Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, and John Hunter Nemechek to reach the final during the inaugural season of this new format. He recently shed light on his tournament and how this challenge has brought attention to drivers who otherwise do not receive enough spotlight.&quot;A lot of people are surprised by our runs this year and runs during the In-Season tournament, but when you look at our average finish, we’re not really outperforming a whole lot of what we’ve done. We’re just taking advantage of the opportunities.&quot;&quot;But this In-Season tournament has given everybody a look into what our weekends are like and putting the spotlight on us when a lot of the times the TV broadcast and a lot of the media go to only the top five in each race and the top 10, top 12 in points,&quot; Dillon said to CBS Sports.Ty Dillon is currently ranked 30th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and hopes to win the $1 million prize for his team by beating Ty Gibbs in the NASCAR In-Season challenge finale at Indianapolis.