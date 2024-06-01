"How am I going to beat Gibbs and Hendrick then?" - Denny Hamlin questions NASCAR's new 3-Charter rule

Denny Hamlin discussed the fewer possibilities of a smaller team like 23XI defeating dominant ones like Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports because of the three-charter rule that NASCAR is speculated to introduce next season. He feels that teams that have had four charters up until now will have better data on building the car, which further helps in their dominance.

It is speculated that NASCAR might introduce a new regulation that allows a team to field only three charters in a season. Currently, multiple teams like Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Stewart-Haas Racing run four charters. SHR is set to shut down after this season and sell off their charters. Front-Row Motorsports was revealed to be one of the teams that are buying a charter, which will total up to three for them.

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, was also said to be interested in buying a charter for his team. They currently have two of them on the field. However, with the speculation of the new "rule," he feels it could be difficult for teams like his to defeat HMS, and Joe Gibbs Racing because they have collected better data with four charters.

When asked about the advantage that teams with four charters have, Hamlin, on his Actions Detrimental podcast said (at 20:25):

"[They have] more data points!"

He further explained the issue teams would face if NASCAR limits the charters:

"If you cap it at three and say 'that's all you can do, 23XI you can only be three for your for the rest of your lives,' I'm going to say well okay, how am I going to beat Gibbs and Hendrick then? I mean it'll be tough and especially if they're trying to put some sort of salary cap into this thing. You're going to have more resources, the numbers are going to just keep going. The more you have, the more you have! So, I don't know that I necessarily agree with that, for sure."

"Rick Hendrick and Joe Gibbs have invested in this sport for decades": Denny Hamlin amid charter row

While discussing the recent charter speculation, Denny Hamlin stated that the "permanency" of the charters in NASCAR is one of the most crucial issues that needs to be discussed.

He also talked about the legacy that Rick Hendrick and Joe Gibbs have formed in the sport.

"I think the four main key pillar issues that we've tried to address with NASCAR are in that article, one being the permanency of charters. There's really a wide range of reasons why that is important, especially for the teams that have purchased charters to have the ability to be taken away at any moment is not ideal," Hamlin said.

"Rick Hendrick and Joe Gibbs have invested in this sport for decades and deserve to give their kids that permanent charter and be something that is able to be passed down," he added.

