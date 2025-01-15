How is Jeffrey Earnhardt related to Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt? Here's what you need to know

The Earnhardts are a family steeped in racing history. According to this illustrious family tree, Jeffrey Earnhardt is the nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the son of Kelly Earnhardt.

Jeffrey Earnhardt has followed in the footsteps of his father and cousins. He is the grandson of the great Dale Earnhardt, who laid the foundation for their family name to be cemented as NASCAR royalty.

Earnhardt was born on 22 June 1989. Although his inclination towards motorsports can be accredited to his family name, Earnhardt has garnered positive acclaim for his grounded nature and hardworking demeanor in the sport.

The 2007 Busch East Series Most Popular Driver has participated in the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and World Truck Series. Living with his grandfather (Dale Sr) during childhood gave him a passion for and interest in motorsports. He started his racing journey through dirt bike riding when he was a teenager and later made his race car debut through stock car racing.

Jeffrey Earnhardt made his NASCAR debut in the Camping World East Series. In 2022 he signed a multi-race deal with Sam Hunt Racing. This partnership was followed up by a sponsorship with ForeverLawn for the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the No 26 Toyota GR Supra. He has completed over 174 races in the Xfinity Series and diversified his portfolio by competing in the NASCAR Euro Series and Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Jeffrey Earnhardt Participating in NASCAR 2025

Jeffrey Earnhardt has voiced out his ambitions to become a regular in the victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series. On his website, he stated that he is thankful to sponsors for supporting his dreams and is ready to take on the upcoming season.

“I’ve been so blessed to have Dale, Brian and the ForeverLawn people in my life. I can never thank them enough for welcoming me into their family and supporting my dream. I have irons in the fire for next season and we have some new partners onboard that are going to make for a great future,” he wrote [via jeffreyearnhardt.com].

His next goal would be to challenge himself and try to nail down a permanent spot in the big leagues as he aims to build on his achievements. This active dedication can be seen on the race tracks as he has driven in over 76 Nascar Cup Series and 108 Nascar Xfinity Series races.

