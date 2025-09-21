How Jimmie Johnson's LMC third charter sparks a 2027 NASCAR shakeup

Legacy Motor Club (LMC), co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, has finally acquired a third charter for the 2026 season through an agreement with Rick Ware Racing (RWR), but is only expected to use it to expand to a third entry in the series in 2027.

The two teams, who were fighting a legal battle over a charter for months, reached an agreement this week (September 19). LMC had sued RWR and alleged that the team backed out of its contract to sell a charter in 2026. RWR countered and claimed the agreement was for the 2027 season.

Now, RWR has agreed to sell one of its charters to LMC. However, the charter, which RWR leased to RFK Racing for the No. 60 entry of Ryan Preece, will possibly remain with the latter team for the upcoming season. The terms of the new agreement are not yet fully public, but the new ownership transfer is expected to shake up the involved team's lineup in 2027. LMC is most likely to use the charter only after the two-year lease agreements with RFK end in 2027.

RFK also confirmed that driver and partner agreements are in place for the No. 60 team and that the charter agreement with RWR and LMC will be honored through 2026.

Jimmie Johnson's LMC drivers show progress from last season

Jimmie Johnson was named the majority owner of LMC earlier this year after the previous owner, Maury Gallagher, took on an ambassador role with Richard Petty. The 50-year-old is now looking to team up on the track and off it. He bought into a New York investment firm, Knighthead Capital Management, to invest in LMC and also launched the Never Settle podcast.

Johnson, who was also looking to expand to a three-car operation in 2026, called the new agreement to use it in 2027 "a positive outcome".

"Reaching a positive outcome was important for everyone involved. I truly respect the effort put forth by Robby Benton and Rick Ware to reach a settlement so we may all focus on our business operations and future goals. I'm glad this is behind us and we can all move forward in unison," Jimmie Johnson said in a statement.

Legacy currently fields two full-time entries for John Hunter Nemechek (No. 42) and Erik Jones (No. 43). Both teams completed the 2024 NASAR Cup season outside the top-25 and are currently ranked 22nd and 23rd in overall points standings.

Nemechek has managed two top-5 and eight top-10 finishes with an average finish of 18.8 so far. He finished 4th at Darlington last month and was placed 6th at World Wide Technology Raceway earlier this month. Meanwhile, Jones has four top-5 and five top-10 finishes, compared with only two top-10 finishes in 2024. His best finish so far this year was 3rd at Darlington.

Jimmie Johnson also runs part-time in LMC's No. 84 Toyota.

