How Jimmie Johnson is using his $160,000,000 to overhaul his NASCAR team Legacy Motor Club

Ever since Jimmie Johnson took over Petty GMS Motorsports in late 2022 and rebranded it to Legacy Motor Club, the team has undergone significant changes over the past year.

The team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher got off to a slow start last year, further marred by Noah Gragson's suspension mid-season. Later in the season, they announced a significant manufacturer alliance shift from Chevrolet to Toyota for 2024, alongside welcoming Matt Kenseth as competition advisor.

Amid the changes, Jimmie Johnson's tenure as a team owner has notably impacted the marketing department of the team. The NASCAR legend, who boasts a net worth of $160 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), is spearheading the efforts to attract new sponsors.

Early in Johnson's tenure, Erik Jones, driver of the #43 Toyota, shed light on Johnson's long-term vision and his valuable contributions to the marketing side.

"I think the structure and the organization of what Jimmie wants for the future is kind of a somewhat long-term plan. The marketing side of things is what’s been the biggest shift so far," Jones told Autoweek.com

Jimmie Johnson said that he is embracing the business and the branding side of the sport, and has spent more time in the front office than anticipated.

"I really thought I would be deep in the competition department, in the world that I lived in. I’ve been more in the front office and more on the business side, on the branding side, new partners. That whole aspect, which is new territory for me," he told NBC Sports last year.

Johnson added:

"The history I’ve had in this sport, the brand I’ve created, there is a big need on the business side, especially as a growing team. When I’m sitting in meetings with sponsors and partners, it makes a difference."

With the seven-time Cup champion in the front office, Legacy Motor Club is experiencing an influx in sponsors. Ahead of its 2024 campaign, the team announced Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Advent Health, and Gearwrench as its newest sponsors.

Jimmie Johnson reflects on his first season as a NASCAR Cup team owner

Ahead of the 2024 NASCAR season, the seven-time Cup champion has opened up about his experiences as a Cup team owner during his first full-time season in 2023.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Jimmie Johnson claimed that leading the team was more challenging than he anticipated.

"It is tougher than I thought. There are many more elements. You're almost in a single dimension as a driver just worrying about your lane. And from the ownership standpoint, there's so many more dimensions to focus on," Johnson said.

He added:

"I'm new to this, and I don't want to claim that I have ownership figured out. But I do know through my career that having the right people in the right places allow for success. And that's really been our focus."

Jimmie Johnson expressed his gratitude towards co-owner Maury Gallagher and the rest of the team for their guidance and support.