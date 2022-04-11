How did Kyle Larson perform at NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway?

The reigning champion Kyle Larson celebrated last weekend at Richmond after managing to finish in the top five.

Due to adverse weather conditions, fans were anxious for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 to begin, but had to wait an extra hour.

The green flag was raised at Martinsville Speedway at 7:58 p.m., and the drivers were required to be ready by 8:25 p.m. Larson was one of 36 drivers who took to the starting line.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass stated that:

"NASCAR says track should be ready by 8:25 if no more rain."

Larson was quick to the pit and in the second set he passed Kurt Busch for the 11th position after bumping him. Austin Dillon, who was roughly 0.3 seconds ahead of the two, finished in 10th place.

Kyle Larson has only three top-10 finishes in 14 career races at Martinsville. However, Larson's performance at the half-mile track has improved since joining Hendrick Motorsports last season.

Despite not making the starting selection, the reigning champion had a terrific practice and qualifying performance.

Kyle Larson has been the favorite in the last seven races, but he didn't have the best odds to win this time around. Larson was dubbed a champion after winning ten races in 2021, propelling Hendrick Motorsports to the top of the NASCAR standings.

Kyle Larson's team is known for having the most wins in NASCAR Cup Series history

Hendrick Motorsports has a long history of being one of NASCAR's most successful race teams. Since the team's founding in 1984, they have won 16 driver championships, 339 victories, and 298 poles in all three major series.

The 24-year-old William Byron added yet another victory for the team at Martinsville Speedway. In 2021 NASCAR posted on Twitter that Hendrick Motorsports has the highest win total of any team in NASCAR history.

surpasses Petty Enterprises for the most NASCAR Cup Series team wins of all time! 269 and counting! @TeamHendrick surpasses Petty Enterprises for the most NASCAR Cup Series team wins of all time! 269 and counting!@TeamHendrick surpasses Petty Enterprises for the most NASCAR Cup Series team wins of all time! https://t.co/FORKVuBoBv

Hendrick Motorsports holds the record for the most NASCAR Cup Series championships, point victories, and laps led.

The team has won four of the eight races in the 2022 season. They'll also compete next season at Garage 56, where NASCAR has chosen them to represent the organization.

