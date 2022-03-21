How did Kyle Larson perform at NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Speedway?

The green flag was raised at 3:17 p.m. EST, where Kyle Larson had a tougher day than expected.

The event aired on FOX at 3 p.m. EST at the newly repaved and redesigned Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was 325 laps long, with stages ending on laps 105, 210, and 325.

During the race, there were both minor and major wrecks. On lap 102, Larson managed to finish in the top ten.

After 144 laps, Tyler Reddick was leading the top lane when his right rear tire exploded, causing him to spin him backward and collide with several drivers. Larson found himself caught up in that wreck.

Other notable drivers affected were Joey Logano, Corey LaJoie, and Christopher Bell.

On Twitter, the No. 5 driver's team provided an update on the wreck, stating that:

"Involved in wreck on lap 144. @KyleLarsonRacin said it doesn’t seem “too bad.” Pitting to repair any damage during caution."

Despite that, he continued with the race, aiming to take the trophy home. Things were going well for Larson until lap 212, when Denny Hamlin pushed him and sent him skidding inside, striking the right side of Chase Elliott's vehicle.

After the push, Hamlin stated that their day was done. Larson's team did not give up as they tried to fix the car. On Twitter, Bob Pockrass updated that Larson and Hamlin were out of the race.

Kyle Larson went to the garage after a push by Denny Hamlin

On lap 219, Larson tried to get back on track, but following an earlier contact with Hamlin, he was unable to continue with the race.

He told his crew chief that if he went any faster, his hood and a tire were going to blow off. The crew chief ended his day and sent him straight to the garage.

After exiting the care center, Larson and Denny Hamlin, who were no longer in the race, chatted with Fox Sports. In their statement, both Hamlin and Larson reported their collision in the same way.

They stated that Hamlin was attempting to push Larson, but Larson slipped away. Larson claims that what occurred to him was not on purpose, thus there is no animosity between the two.

Although reigning champion Kyle Larson had the best odds for the NASCAR’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, he did not manage to finish.

