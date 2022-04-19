How did Kyle Larson perform at NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Reigning Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson added another clean top-five finish to his record at Bristol Motor Speedway for NASCAR’s Food City Dirt Race over the weekend. The stunning performance came after an average performance at the oldest short track, Martinsville, where he posted a 19th finish.

Larson is one of the drivers who knows how to maintain and advance in the starting position. He can take the green flag from the rear part of the field and still sit in the top ten. Speaking after the race, Larson said that it was fun racing a dirt race.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kyle Larson: “It was fun. It felt like a dirt race.” Kyle Larson: “It was fun. It felt like a dirt race.” https://t.co/w1KKjxkcXf

Over the weekend on 17th April, the green flag dropped while Larson was lining up at pole 5 with his No.5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports and Cole Custer at the pole position.

Before the end of the first stage, Larson took the lead from Chase Briscoe, who was having some difficulties, and a few seconds later he spun, attracting caution on lap 50. After a caution, the defending champion started the race on the outside, which was a brilliant move as he cleared Dillon who had started from the inside line.

Larson went on to hold the lead until the end of stage one in a split of seconds ahead of Austin Dillon and Chace Briscoe, who were running wheel-to-wheel. While cautious at the end of stage one, Daniel Suarez, Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe didn’t take a pit stop, causing them to lineup as one-to-three respectively at the restart, stretching Kyle Larson to the 4th pole.

How Kyle Larson managed to be in the top five

The restart went on and Kyle Larson lost the lead to Daniel Suarez and dropped to pole 4, which was a good restart as he still had a chance to retake the lead. With 36 laps remaining in stage one, Brad Keselowski spun, calling for caution.

After the caution, the race went green, with Larson struggling behind Suarez and Christopher Bell, who were battling for the lead position. The race was later delayed due to harsh weather and Larson was sitting in the top three looking for a way to reclaim the lead.

Bob Pockrass updated the weather condition on Twitter stating that:

"Rain cell close to the track. It is Lap 102. NASCAR waves off green because of rain."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Rain cell close to the track. It is Lap 102. NASCAR waves off green because of rain. Rain cell close to the track. It is Lap 102. NASCAR waves off green because of rain. https://t.co/66kejMZEYi

The flag went on again after the delay and Larson ended up losing his position as he began struggling in the top ten for a few laps before the checkered ground. Larson was able to get back into the top five and eventually post a fourth finish.

Despite four top-five finishes and one win, Larson has also experienced his fair share of disappointing races, three consecutive worst finishes and a DNF at Daytona 500.

Edited by Ashish Yadav