How many car dealerships does Roger Penske own? Here's what we know

Roger Penske is one of the most recognized and respected names in America, not only in Motorsports but in the wider Automotive Industry as well. He is the founder and chairman of Penske Corporation and has built a business empire that spans various industries.

While most racing fans know Roger Penske majorly for his successful involvement in IndyCar and NASCAR championships, the Penske Corporation has quite a few other branches dealing in things like leasing of commercial vehicles and transportation logistics with his retail automotive wing, the Penske Motor Group (PMG). PMG owns some of the biggest and most famous car dealerships in the USA. These dealerships are involved in the selling and purchasing of old, new, and used vehicles.

Trending

Based in El Monte, California, and managed by Gregory Penske, son of Roger Penske, the PMG operates four car dealerships; three of which are in California and the fourth one is in Texas. Here's everything we know about the car dealerships owned by Sir Roger Penske.

Longo Toyota

Longo Toyota’s story began in 1967 when Dominic Longo opened a small dealership in El Monte, California. Despite its humble beginnings, it quickly grew successful, becoming the top Toyota dealership in the country within a year. After Dominic Longo’s passing in 1985, Roger Penske acquired the dealership. Honoring its reputation and recognition, Penske decided to stick with the Longo name.

Expand Tweet

To meet the growing demands, Sir Penske relocated Longo Toyota to a bigger 21-acre site in El Monte in 1988. This move turned the dealership into a cutting-edge facility with a modern showroom, expanded service and parts operations, and a state-of-the-art collision repair center. Over the years, the Longo Toyota campus has grown to over 50 acres and offers a truly unique experience to its customers.

Longo Toyota of Prosper

In 2017, Penske Motor Group expanded the Longo Toyota brand by opening a dealership in Prosper, Texas, a growing suburb near Dallas. This new dealership is built on a 15-acre site and its construction cost about $25 million. Its modern design makes it one of the more premium Toyota dealerships in the region.

Longo Lexus

When Toyota launched its luxury brand, Lexus, in 1989, Roger Penske saw an opportunity to grow his business further. Longo Lexus became one of the first Lexus dealerships in the California region and quickly established itself as a leader in the luxury car market.

Since 1990, Longo Lexus has remained the top dealership for new Lexus vehicle sales. In 1992, it achieved Elite of Lexus dealer status, a prestigious award given by Lexus to its dealers for excellence in sales, service, and customer satisfaction.

Longo Lexus went under significant renovations in 1998 in an attempt to make the facility more modern and enhance its underground service area. It allowed customers to keep a tab on their vehicles being worked upon by the mechanics.

Expand Tweet

In 2017, Longo Lexus began a long remodeling project to improve its guest experience and other customer services which went on till 2019. Its completion date coincidentally coincided with the dealership’s 30th anniversary.

Lexus of Stevens Creek

Through the Penske Motor Group, Roger Penske expanded his Lexus dealership in the San Jose area of California in 1989 and started to see early success. By 2002, Lexus of Stevens Creek had led the region in Lexus vehicle sales for 12 straight years, generating over $120 million in annual revenue.

Roger Penske’s business empire extends far beyond these dealerships and his racing outfit, Team Penske. The Penske Automotive Group, a larger wing of Penske Corporation, operates over 300 automotive franchises across the globe, representing 40 different brands. Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, it also runs 26 collision repair centers and has a strong presence in the retail and commercial vehicle sectors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback