How many cars does Danica Patrick have?

Former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Danica Patrick might have been the sole female competitor to be seen on the NASCAR Cup Series field, but she certainly will not be the last one given the increasing popularity of motorsports among women. As is the case with many racing drivers, their desire to compete behind the wheel of a car comes from a passion for automobiles. The Beloit, Wisconsin native, however, seems to be going against that notion.

The now-40-year-old rose to fame in America's premier open-wheeled racing series before making the switch to stock cars. The NTT IndyCar Series saw Patrick take on the challenge with Rahal Letterman Racing back in 2005 after cutting her teeth in Europe's Formula Ford and Vauxhall series. The subsequent years saw Danica take on three pole positions in her career, the only IndyCar race to be won by a woman to date, in the form of the 2006 Indy Japan 300 at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit.

nascarman @nascarman_rr April 20, 2008: Danica Patrick won the IndyCar race at Motegi April 20, 2008: Danica Patrick won the IndyCar race at Motegi https://t.co/YBdJgXKtUB

Danica Patrick made the switch to NASCAR in 2013 with the sport focussing more on ovals rather than road courses. She managed to rack up 10 top-10 finishes and one pole award over five years in the sport.

Jacob Morgan @Jacobdean1342 Danica Patrick, GoDaddy Website Domains Chevrolet Impala, 2012 Hollywood Casino 400 @ Kansas Speedway



*fun fact- while this car was a badged shr car, it was actually a tommy baldwin racing entry w/haas providing technical support Danica Patrick, GoDaddy Website Domains Chevrolet Impala, 2012 Hollywood Casino 400 @ Kansas Speedway*fun fact- while this car was a badged shr car, it was actually a tommy baldwin racing entry w/haas providing technical support https://t.co/yTn61X0D1i

The 'GoDaddy Girl', as she was often referred to due to her long-time affiliation with GoDaddy, a public domain registrar company, Patrick confessed to not being much of 'a car person'. Looking at cars as a means of transport rather than enjoyment gives her this outlook, which is unique for a racing driver.

So how many cars does Danica Patrick have?

One of the most famous vehicular possessions by Danica Patrick over the years has been her Lamborghini Gallardo supercar, which she reportedly sold at an auction in 2018. The Gallardo is an entry-level supercar that serves as the gateway into the exclusive world of Lamborghini ownership. The Italian supercar came with a 5-liter V10 engine along with four-wheel drive. Later updates to the model saw the engine size bump up to 5.2 liters along with a bump in power as well.

During her affiliation with Ford, Danica Patrick was also seen driving a Ford Expedition SUV as a marketing endorsement for the blue oval.

Patrick was also seen talking about a third Jaguar F-Type sports car on her social media page as well, but it remains unclear whether she owns the example or not. This puts her probable garage tally at three cars to date.

