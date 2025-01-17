How many Daytona 500 victories have brothers Michael and Darrell Waltrip clinched? All you need to know

Michael and Darrell Waltrip are one of the most iconic brother duos in NASCAR who secured a win in the most prestigious crown jewel event, the Daytona 500. Following his brother's footsteps, Michael Waltrip made his debut in the Cup Series in 1985 and later became the two-time Daytona champion.

Meanwhile, his brother Darrell Waltrip debuted in the Cup Series in the 1972 season at the Talladega Superspeedway and won his first and only Daytona 500 win on February 19, during the 1989 season. He has secured 84 wins, 390 top tens, and 59 pole positions in 809 starts during his 29-year stint in the series. Additionally, he secured three championship titles in 1981, 1982, and 1985.

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver Darrell qualified for the race in second place on the grid and won the 200-lap race, leaving the seven-time NASCAR Winston Cup Series champion, Dale Earnhardt Sr., in third place.

Trending

On the other hand, his younger brother Michael Waltrip won two Daytona 500s in 2001 and 2003 while driving for Dale Earnhardt Inc. (DEI). Michael qualified for the race in 19th place and won the 500-mile race, leading 27 laps. However, unfortunately, his team owner, Dale Earnhardt Sr., lost his life in a tragic accident on his first Daytona 500 win.

Expand Tweet

Years after the accident, Michael's elder brother, Darrell Waltrip, opened up about the unfortunate incident.

"I could shed tears": When Darrell Waltrip recalled the 'tragic' accident at his brother's first Daytona win in 2001

During an interview with CBS News, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Darrell Waltrip opened up about one of the darkest days he witnessed in stock car racing.

On one hand, Darrell's younger brother Michael Waltrip won the 2001 Daytona 500, while on the other hand, his on-track rival and friend Dale Earnhardt Sr. lost his life in a tragic accident. Recalling the horrific wreck, Darrell stated:

"It's 11 years ago, and even today, I see that and I think about that moment in time, I could shed tears. It was tragic. One moment I'm excited for my brother. I'm going to victory circle with my brother. And the next minute I turn around and a friend of mine, Andy, was standing at the top of the steps with tears down his face.

"Big man, Deputy sheriff in Daytona, he's shaking his head. I say, 'I'm going to Victory Circle.' He's going to take me. 'What's wrong?' He's shaking his head and crying. He said we got to go to the hospital. He said, 'I don't think Dale made it.' It was the biggest and most emotional roller coaster I had been on in my life," he added.

Following the tragic death of the NASCAR legend, the governing body introduced several new safety measures to ensure the safety of drivers and in the same interview, the 1989 Daytona 500 winner appreciated the efforts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback