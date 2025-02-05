How many Daytona 500 wins does Hendrick Motorsports have? Breaking down the NASCAR team’s success

Hendrick Motorsports, who will be entering their 42nd year in the Cup Series, have fielded entries into the Daytona 500 since their debut in the sport in 1984. Over their time racing in the sport, they have had drivers like Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Darrell Waltrip, Geoff Bodine, and others all take part in the 'Great American Race' under their banner. Amongst their numerous attempts to secure victory at the Daytona International Speedway, their cars have crossed the checkered flag in the lead nine times at the Daytona 500.

Their first win came in 1986, two years after they made their debut in the top tier of stock car racing, secured by their first-ever driver, Geoff Bodine. Three years later, the #17 car piloted by Darrell Waltrip, in his third year with Hendrick Motorsports, would add the second trophy to the team's case.

It would be an eight-year-long wait for the Rick Hendrick-run operation before they would see victory at the speedway again. However, they didn't just cross the line taking first place on February 16, 1997 - they would also take second and third place, achieved by Jeff Gordon, Terry Labonte, and Ricky Craven, respectively. The 1997 win would mark Gordon's first, following which he would secure two more victories in 1999 and 2005, driving the #24 car for Hendrick Motorsports.

Trending

Immediately following their fifth win, HMS would mark their sixth victory in 2006, this time coming from the driving of Jimmie Johnson in the #48 car. He would also win again, seven years later, adding another Daytona 500 victory to his and the team's record.

In 2014, Dale Earnhardt Jr. would achieve his second Daytona 500 win, this time in the #88 car with Hendrick Motorsports. His first win came while racing for his father's organization, Dale Earnhardt Incorporated.

It would be a decade later when, the #24 car would finish the Great American Race in the lead again, this time driven by William Byron, securing one of his three wins from last year that helped him achieve a third-place finish in the standings.

Hendrick Motorsports owner talks about how thrilling it feels to win the Daytona 500

William Byron (24) and Rick Hendrick (left) walk on pit row during qualifying for the Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, spoke about the amazing feeling that comes with a victory in the Daytona 500. After the team's victory in 2024, due to the efforts of William Byron, they tied with Petty Motorsports for the team with the most wins at the Great American Race. Speaking at a press conference after Byron's success last year, Hendrick was almost speechless.

"I forgot how thrilling it really is because the disappointment of coming off of 4, leading and getting crashed. It’s hard to put into words how I feel about NASCAR the sport and being able to participate in it, and now tying, I guess, the all-time record for wins here in the 500, I think it’s going to sink in next week a little bit more, but yeah, the flyover was pretty cool the other night."

He also acknowledged the efforts of the #24 team, specifically Byron and his crew chief, Rudy Fugle.

"But I’m in awe of how hard it is to win this race. I’m just so happy for [William Byron] and [Rudy Fugle] and the organization and to see [Alex Bowman] finish second. That was great." [via MotorsportsWire]

The 2025 Daytona 500, which will kick off this year's regular season, takes place on February 16 at 2:30 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback