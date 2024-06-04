How many decibels is a NASCAR race? Exploring noise levels at the track

Fast cars go zoom, and of course loud. Fans love the revving of these cars and NASCAR fanatics are no different. They love the loudness of these machines and at times do not care about the 'harmful' noise coming out of them. Harmful? Yes, the noise level at such races is often harmful to the ears. What's the noise level at a NASCAR track then? Let's find out.

According to reports, a NASCAR race can have a noise level as high as 130 decibels. The sound coming out of the engines of the 900-horsepower machines can vary from 100 to 130 decibels. However, fans watching from the stands can only experience a sound level of around 100 decibels.

Notably, this is entirely different for the crew who experience the noise from up close near the pit lane area. There the noise level is at its highest. To put into perspective, the noise level, especially for the crew, at a NASCAR race is higher than a rock concert.

Interestingly, this isn't the loudest form of motorsport. When compared with Drag Racing and Formula 1, the American form of motorsport loses by a relatively narrow margin. Statistically, Drag Racing has the highest noise level with around 150 decibels, followed by F1 where races are around 145 decibels.

Noise levels as high as these are often dangerous. While cars zooming past at high speed with insane noise might sound cool initially, it certainly isn't in the long run. Fans can suffer from hearing loss when exposed for too long.

Therefore, it is advisable to wear earplugs since the human ears do not take much time before noise levels turns dangerous. According to reported statistics, human ears permit listening to 115 decibels for 15 minutes before it becomes unhealthy. This breaches the NASCAR noise level [100-130 decibels.]

How do NASCAR drivers cope with the intense noise during races?

Stock car racing is of course loud and fans as well as drivers love it that way. However, drivers too get exposed to prolonged noise during races. How do they tackle the hazard?

NASCAR drivers use custom hearing protection that protects their ears during races. While the use of safety gear is a must, the risk of Noise Induced Hearing Loss isn't uncommon among drivers.

After a series of talks and complaints, the authority did try to reduce the noise level at one time. However, not much was done. Those who spoke out against the prolonged noise exposure include names such as Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kyle Petty.