How many dirt races has Kyle Larson won in 2022?

Winner of last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, Kyle Larson is a driver who is hard to discount out of contention no matter what his prior results may look like. The reigning Cup Series champion swept both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series races on the road course in New York, dominating the field. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is looked at as one of the best drivers in the field, with a car to match his abilities in the form of his #5 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Larson's introduction to racing came at the early age of seven when he started racing outlaw karts. The Elk Grove, California native was drawn to the open-wheeled racing cars in the country. When he came of age, he dominated races on loose surfaces by clinching 4 crown nationals at Eldora Speedway. The 2012 season saw Larson sign up with the Earnhardt-Ganassi Racing driver development program. Larson also dabbled in touring car racing at the time, which opened up an opportunity for him to enter the stock car racing world.

While being a regular face in the highest echelon of the sport in 2022, Kyle Larson is still known to be an avid dirt track racer as he keeps in touch with the roots of racing on loose surfaces. The 30-year-old father-of-two is a regular in the dirt racing scene, with him appearing in various series such as the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, his own FloRacing High Stakes racing series, as well as the XR Super Series amongst others.

The 2022 season has seen him take part in a total of 27 dirt track races, out of which he has won 8 of them. Larson also has 20 top-10 finishes to his name, racing on dirt this year. His most recent trip to Victory Lane came on August 9 after he won the 2022 Front Row Challenge at Southern Iowa Speedway.

Kyle Larson elaborates on Front Row Challenge victory at Iowa Speedway

Kyle Larson drove his #57 Sprint Car fielded by Paul Silva to victory at the Iowa Speedway on Monday, August 8th at the Front Row Challenge, earning him a payout of $21,000.

He elaborated on how he felt in the car during the race and said:

"I felt really good, I haven't felt very good here lately. We struggled at the 360 Nationals and I know Paul, Hayden, and Doug have been working hard to get this 57 car faster. I finally felt really good there."

Watch Kyle Larson race this weekend during Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

