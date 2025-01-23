How many employees does Rick Hendrick have? All you need to know

Rick Hendrick is a former part-time NASCAR driver and a successful entrepreneur who owns Hendrick Motorsports. The 75-year-old’s racing ventures aren't limited to HMS as he's also a co-owner of the NASCAR team JR Motorsports. The North Carolina-born also ventured into the world of Automotive dealerships and in total employs close to 11,000 people in all his ventures.

Hendrick Motorsports founded in 1984, is the fourth oldest team on the current NASCAR Cup Series grid. It is one of the most successful teams in the series with 14 championships to its name and over 300 wins for its drivers over the four decades of racing.

HMS has fielded many successful NASCAR drivers on the grid like Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Jeff Gordon. The team currently fields four cars on the Cup Series grid, i.e. #5 Kyle Larson, #9 Chase Elliott, #24 William Byron, #48 Alex Bowman, and a part-time entry in the Xfinity series #17 Corey Day.

With the new generation of NASCAR cars being introduced in 2022, the number of employees at HMS has only increased over the last couple of years. Lead IQ suggests that Hendricks Motorsports alone employs over 600 employees.

Rick Hendrick also owns the Hendrick Automotive Group, which is a network of car dealerships across the US. The 75-year-old reportedly has a network of over 100 dealerships across the country in 13 different states and 94 locations. The automotive group offers the service for over 25 brands with a specialty in sales of new and used vehicles.

According to Hendrickcars.com, Rick Hendrick’s Automotive group alone employs over 10,000 people across the US. The group is known for providing former HMS drivers with a dealership. This includes the likes of Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr, and Jimmie Johnson, who own either a Chevrolet or a GMC dealership.

Overview of Rick Hendrick's Automotive empire

Rick Hendrick's Automotive Group was founded much before the NASCAR team HMS in 1976. The Hendrick Automotive Group in its initial days only dealt with the Chevrolet dealerships and soon became the #1 dealer in Carolina.

Rick Hendrick became the youngest owner of a Chevrolet dealership at the age of 26 when he ventured into the automotive world in the 70s after buying a franchise in Bennettsville, South Carolina. In the early 80’s, as the automotive group found success, it expanded its dealership network to brands like Audi, BMW, Isuzu, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Despite the success, Hendrick Automotive Group didn't forget that maintaining the well-being of people working for them is the key focus. Echoing that belief, Hendrickcars.com's mission statement says:

“Hendrick Automotive Group believes that people are its most important asset. Our primary focus is to help our teammates accomplish the goals they have set for themselves, their careers, and their families. It's the Hendrick Advantage. Taking care of our employees helps us better care for our customers.”

The website Hendrickcars.com was established in 2007 to help people access the database of the cars sold by the automotive group. Rick Hendrick's Automotive group reportedly sold 195,000 vehicles in the calendar year 2023 and generated $13 Billion in revenue while also servicing 2.5 million.

