How many Joe Gibbs Silverados were made? Exploring the NASCAR-inspired iconic performance truck

Back in the day, Joe Gibbs Racing was a partner of General Motors, Chevrolet's parent company, which allowed the team to field Chevy racecars in NASCAR. However, the alliance also birthed a limited production series of the Silverado made for the road.

While details of the Joe Gibbs Silverado are scarce, Mecum Auctions states 1,200 units were produced. Based on the brand's full-size pickup truck, the limited model features an exclusive package from Joe Gibbs Performance (JGP) engineers.

Joe Gibbs built a road-ready Chevrolet Silverado in the mid-2000s

JGP introduced its modified version of the Chevrolet Silverado in 2004. The limited edition model is based on the pickup truck's first-gen iteration, the bowtie brand's answer to America's best-selling truck, the Ford F-150.

The Joe Gibbs Silverado offered the market a truck with more oomph with the addition of a customized set of five-spoke wheels, an aftermarket exhaust, and sportier body kits including a new front bumper and bed spoiler.

Inside, the NASCAR-inspired truck was embedded with Joe Gibbs Performance logos on the floor mats and seats. The cabin also came with a customized instrument gauge cluster, a five-speed manual Hurst shifter, and a 'Limited Production' badge on the dash.

Power was drawn from a 4.8-liter GM-built small-block V8 engine, though a larger 5.3-liter mill was made available as an option. The truck could produce close to an improved 400 horsepower with Joe Gibbs' performance package.

The limited Silverado was also offered in a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Tony Stewart drove the No. 20 Chevrolet-based JGR car in NASCAR- Source: Imagn

Apart from the upgraded mechanical bits, the truck came with a Joe Gibbs football card. For the uninitiated, team owner Joe Gibbs is a renowned football head coach having won the NFL's Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins three times (1983, 1988, and 1992).

Depending on the options, the Joe Gibbs Silverado was offered around $30,000 off the showroom two decades ago.

In 2008, Joe Gibbs switched from Chevrolet to Toyota, ending a 16-year partnership with GM. The Japanese marque offered resources that allowed the JGR to break free from the shadows of the big Chevy teams, Hendrick Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing.

Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series

While Joe Gibbs Racing is best known for its Cup and Xfinity Series programs, the team also ran in the Truck Series. The team kicked off its stock pickup truck racing venture in 2000 when Joe Gibbs fielded his two sons (Coy and J.D.) in Chevy pickup trucks.

In the following years, JGR partnered with Truck Series teams to enter its drivers in the series. Notably, the Huntersville-based outfit competed with Kyle Busch Motorsports, a team owned by then-JGR driver Kyle Busch.

KBM won two Truck Series championships with Erik Jones in 2015 and Christopher Bell in 2017.

Christopher Bell won the 2017 Truck Series championship in the JGR-backed No. 4 Toyota - Source: Imagn

However, JGR left the Truck Series after KBM switched to Chevrolet in 2023.

