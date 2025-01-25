How many NASCAR Cup races has Clint Bowyer won? A look at his career stats

Clint Bowyer was a NASCAR driver, born on May 30, 1979. He registered 10 NASCAR Cup Series wins. He made his debut in NASCAR in the Xfinity Series (previously known as the Busch Series) in 2004. He began his journey as a racer at a young age, participating in local track races. After a few years, he professionally became a stock car driver, by competing and winning in the Thunderhill Speedway race. It garnered him attention in the NASCAR industry.

He soon signed with Richard Childress Racing and competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series by driving the No 21 car because of his formidable skills. Bowyer established himself as a full-time driver for RCR in 2006, where he participated in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Clint Bowyer vouched for his loyalty to RCR:

"I've said from Day 1 that I want to stay at RCR and we're actively pursuing that. As far as I'm concerned, sign us up for three more years," Bowyer was quoted as saying by ESPN.

RCR had brought a quality sponsor on board in the form of Jack Daniels with Bowyer still competing for them. Bowyer's contract with RCR ended in 2011. There were financial complications which forced him to leave the team. Richard Childress Racing stated their gratitude for having Bowyer as their racer:

"We knew what our financial model was and Clint knew where he needed to be and we just couldn't ever come together to make it work. We had the car completely sponsored but it just didn't really work out and I'm very sad that it didn't because I really like Clint. He's going to be a great driver. Never say never; hopefully he will be back some day at RCR," Childress said via Autosport.

After being signed to RCR for several years, Bowyer transitioned to Michael Waltrip Racing.

Clint Bowyer Retirement

NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Source: Imagn

After racing for several different teams like RCR, Michael Waltrip Racing, and Stewart-Haas Racing, Bowyer announced his retirement. He last competed in the Cup Series in 2020. He went on a high by achieving 10 wins and 226 top-10 finishes. Since his retirement, he has stayed on the periphery of NASCAR by becoming a motorsport analyst and broadcaster for Fox Sports. He talked about getting approached for this job:

“I love being a part of this sport, That was so important for me. I didn’t want to just retire. If this opportunity with FOX didn’t come to the table, I was going to be in a car somewhere, somehow,” Bowyer was quoted as saying by ESPN.

He retired due to physical and mental exertion. As Bowyer was getting older he could not keep up with the demands of the sport. He wanted to focus his energy on other endeavors like growing his family restaurant businesses with his wife, Shannon Bowyer. It has also given him time to spend with his children.

