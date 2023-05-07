How many NASCAR wins does Grant Enfinger have? Exploring his stats, victories, and more

Grant Enfinger is a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver for GMS Racing, driving the No. 23 Chevrolet.

His recent win when he won the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 on Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.

Grant Enfinger has had success at all levels of racing and holds a marketing degree from the University of South Alabama School of Business. Starting in go karts at the age of 11, the 35-year-old has gone through Legends, Super Late Models, and the ARCA Menards Series.

Grant Enfinger won the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2015 while racing for GMS Racing. Enfinger made eight NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series appearances in 2016, collecting his first career Pole Award in the season opening at Daytona International Speedway and subsequently winning his first career race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Grant Enfinger has rejoined the GMS Racing team for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Grant made his 150th NASCAR Truck Series start at Phoenix Raceway in November 2022.

As of 2023, Enfinger is in his 11th Truck Series season. Enfinger has eight truck series victories, including four wins in 2020 in his career. His victory on Saturday night was his first since winning the TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 29.

Grant Enfinger sweeps another victory at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in Kansas

Grant Enfinger won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night. Enfinger won the race by 4.358 seconds over runner-up Corey Heim in GMS Racing's No. 23 Chevrolet Military Appreciation Silverado for his first victory of the 2023 season.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Retweet to congratulate Grant Enfinger on his Truck Series win at Kansas! Retweet to congratulate Grant Enfinger on his Truck Series win at Kansas! https://t.co/1RmCdawQoX

There were seven leaders and 15 lead changes throughout the race. Enfinger led 65 laps, including the last 32 of the 134-lap race on the 1.5-mile track after passing Heim and Zane Smith in a three-wide push to the top.

Enfinger told the media:

“We haven’t had a dominant truck like this in a long time, we were lights out. We had the best truck out here."

He continued:

“It’s been a dismal year and a half. I know we came up with a win last year, but overall, we were sluggish. The first seven races this year, we were a little sluggish. I was disappointed in our execution. The biggest thing is these guys just brought me an unbelievable truck.”

Enfinger has finished every lap of the truck series' eight races this season with the exception of one. However, he has only led three of them before to Saturday night.

Poll : 0 votes