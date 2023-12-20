How many sisters does Ryan Blaney have? All you need to know

2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney stands out as one of the finest drivers on the planet at the moment.

The 29-year-old Ohio native made his full-time NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2016, and eight seasons later, won his first Cup Series championship after finishing second in the Phoenix race.

Ryan Blaney, the only son and middle child of Lisa and Dave Blaney, has two sisters- Emma and Erin, who play significant roles in his life. Emma is married to driver Cale Conley, adding a racing connection to the family. On the other hand, Erin is in a relationship with fellow driver William Byron, creating intriguing dynamics within the NASCAR community.

Erin is also the daughter of semi-active NASCAR driver Dave Blaney and the granddaughter of dirt racing legend Lou Blaney, further solidifying her ties to the racing world.

She has been serving as the Executive Director of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation since 2019. This foundation has a noble cause, dedicated to raising awareness and funding for brain health issues, with a specific focus on Alzheimer's and concussions.

In contrast, Emma Blaney keeps a low profile and not much is known about her. She has been married to American stock car racing driver and former Xfinity Series racer Cale Conley for over five years. The couple has two sons.

Emma also owns a clothing store named EmLeigh's And Mama B's in Ohio.

Ryan Blaney maintains a close relationship with both of his sisters. Belonging to a racing background, the Team Penske driver was often spotted hanging around race tracks with his siblings.

In an interview with NBC Sports years ago, Blaney had acknowledged his close-knit bond with his sisters. He said:

"We're a close family you know. I feel like that's something very important. My two sisters actually grew up there racing over quarter midgets and got out of it when it was time to move up."

"We're very close though. My biggest fans are my two sisters even though they live in different states now."

Ryan Blaney makes new addition to the Blaney family

Adding a new chapter to the Blaney family saga, Ryan Blaney recently made a heartwarming announcement.

Earlier this week, the Cup Series champion took a significant step in his personal life as he proposed to Gianna Tulio, his girlfriend. Tulio, a model and the winner of Miss Hooters International 2021, has been part of Blaney's life since they started dating in July of 2020.

In an Instagram post shared by Tulio, the caption read, "12-12-23 I said yes to my forever," breaking the news to the world. The post garnered attention and congratulations from fans and fellow members of the racing community.