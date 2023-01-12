How many times did Danica Patrick crash in NASCAR?

Current entrepreneur and part-time motorsports analyst Danica Patrick's life these days involves insightful interviews with famous guests on her podcast Pretty Intense or figuring out how to increase sales of her rose wine brand Somnium.

Not long ago, however, the Beloit, Wisconsin native was seen as a pioneer in motorsports all over the world, which frankly she is now seen as well. The former NASCAR Cup and NTT IndyCar Series driver set a bold precedent in the world of global motorsports as she drove in two of the top-most motorsports series in the United States of America during her career.

Danica Patrick started her motorsport journey at a young age when the Patrick family was looking for recreation. Introduced to go-karting at a young age, Patrick managed to win several championships in her childhood, and the now 40-year-old focussed her efforts on open-wheel racing. Relocating to Europe and finding relative success in the Formula Ford and Vauxhall series, Patrick returned to the United States of America due to insufficient monetary support.

Her performances on the other side of the ocean paved the way for her IndyCar debut with Rahal Letterman Racing in 2005 as the sole female driver on the grid. Patrick also flirted with stock car racing during her open-wheel racing career before making the ultimate switch to the Cup Series in 2011.

Dan - EngineMode11 @EngineMode11 9. Danica Patrick, the only woman to win an IndyCar race and to take pole in NASCAR.



She retired in 2018 but can still be found at the track as a TV analyst. 9. Danica Patrick, the only woman to win an IndyCar race and to take pole in NASCAR.She retired in 2018 but can still be found at the track as a TV analyst. https://t.co/U8w4djrYLW

The highlights of Danica Patrick's career from both series came in the form of her win at Indy Japan 300 in 2006, as well as seven top-10 finishes throughout her NASCAR career.

How many crashes did Danica Patrick have during her NASCAR career?

Being involved in a volatile sport like racing, Danica Patrick, like any other racing driver on the planet, was exposed to the dangers of accidents and crashes on the track. Due to the risky nature of racing as a phenomenon, Patrick also had her fair share of crashes throughout her NASCAR career.

Patrick's tally of crashes stands upwards of 18 throughout her stock car racing career. Her first year in the sport saw the Beloit, Wisconsin native retire three out of eight times in what is the current Xfinity Series.

Xfinity Racing @XfinityRacing Another big crash at #AutoClub400 as Danica Patrick & Kasey Kahne get together. Danica is not pleased...at all. Another big crash at #AutoClub400 as Danica Patrick & Kasey Kahne get together. Danica is not pleased...at all. https://t.co/skzhvH1F0T

One of the hardest hits of her career came two years later at Daytona during a qualifying race, where she hit the inside wall. One of the most famous examples of Patrick's accidents on the track came when she came to blows with Joey Logano at Kansas Speedway in 2017.

NASCAR PICTURES @Nascarpixtures Aric Almirola, Danica Patrick and Joey Logano’s wicked Kansas 2017 crash Aric Almirola, Danica Patrick and Joey Logano’s wicked Kansas 2017 crash https://t.co/Iy7DBYuAme

Despite several run-ins with the wall and/or other drivers on track, Danica Patrick remained competitive in the Cup Series career, before calling it quits from all forms of racing in 2018.

Poll : 0 votes