How many times did Jeff Gordon win the Daytona 500? Exploring NASCAR veteran's success at iconic event

A dominant figure in NASCAR history, Jeff Gordon is a four-time Cup Series champion. He also has three victories under his belt in the iconic Daytona 500 for the following years: 1997, 1999, and 2005.

Gordon's introduction to racing came through riding bikes at the age of 5. By the age of 13, he had over 200 victories in track racing (go-karts and Quarter Midgets).

Before joining NASCAR, Jeff Gordon had competed in open-wheel racing. He professionally entered stock car racing as he debuted in the Xfinity Series.

After observing his fiery drive and record-breaking wins, Hendrick Motorsports signed him to race in the NASCAR Cup series. There was an immediate spike in success after signing Gordon to the team. He was the driving force of the team, carrying Hendrick Motorsports to the NASCAR Cup Series championship multiple times.

He won his first Daytona 500 at just the age of 25, which made him the youngest driver to win this race before Trevor Bayne broke his record in 2011. Jeff Gordon stated that he and the team owner had shared a heartfelt moment on a phone call after the win:

"It was special for so many reasons. I was very overwhelemed with winning the Daytona 500. The whole team was. Then I'm talking to Rick on the phone in victory lane and he's emotional and excited and I was too. We'd accomplished what we had set out to do." [via Hendrick Motorsports]

Jeff Gordon's second Daytona 500 win came in 1999. This win further cemented his place as a racer who was here to stay because of his consistent hard work and resilience.

Gordon achieved his third Daytona 500 win under more competitive circumstances. This race had extended to overtime causing more tension between the racers but he managed to reach the finish line at a speed of 146.5 miles/hour. This was Jeff Gordon's 70th career win, adding to his list of shiny achievements.

What is Jeff Gordon up to currently?

After a legendary 20-year career, spanning over 800 races and 93 wins, Jeff Gordon decided to quit in 2015 because he could no longer keep up with the physically demanding career as a race car driver. The racer also wanted to spend more time with his family as he had a wife and two young children.

His last win came at the Martinsville Speedway in 2015 and was a memorable victory for him and his fans. After retirement, he continued to stay in the NASCAR space as he became the Vice chairman for Hendrick Motorsports and spread his influence and skills to mentor young drivers on the team. On the side, he also became a commentator for Fox Sports.

As Gordon passes the torch to new racers, he will always be remembered as one of the key drivers to popularise NASCAR as a cultural event in the 1990s and 2000s.

