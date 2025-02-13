“How many will you be tuning in for?”: Kevin Harvick reveals his 2025 schedule in NASCAR duties

Kevin Harvick, the NASCAR legend, shared his broadcasting schedule for the 2025 season. He shared the same with a post on X.

Harvick, one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers, has transitioned into a full-time broadcasting role with FOX Sports after an illustrious racing career spanning over two decades. He secured 60 career wins in the Cup Series, placing him 10th on the all-time wins list. He also won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s greatest drivers.

The 49-year-old will be an analyst for FOX Sports during many races this season. The former driver will be starting his season as an analyst and commentator for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opener on February 14th, and then the Cup Series opener - the Daytona 500 on February 16.

He shared his schedule on X with the caption:

"From the booth to your screen—I’ll be calling the action for these races in 2025! How many will you be tuning in for?"

Harvick began his broadcasting career in 2015, providing commentary for NASCAR Xfinity Series races on FOX Sports. His insightful analysis and engaging commentary quickly earned him a larger role in NASCAR’s TV coverage. Following his retirement from full-time racing in 2023, Harvick joined FOX Sports as a lead NASCAR Cup Series analyst in 2024.

Kevin Harvick backed Dale Jr. for enduring Cup success amid Daytona 500 debut as owner

Kevin Harvick recently shared his thoughts on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s upcoming debut as a Cup owner in the Daytona 500. JR Motorsports, owned by Earnhardt, will attempt to run the race with its #40 entry driven by Justin Allgaier.

"I expect them to be strong in qualifying at Daytona especially when you have the purpose of trying to get that car into the field and make that race," Harvick said on his Happy Hour podcast. [27:30]

Harvick also expressed excitement about the possibility of JR Motorsports joining the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, stating that it would be fantastic for the sport.

"I think having Dale and his team a part of the Cup field would be fantastic. But it's gotta be right for them from a business standpoint. So I'm excited about that."

"I hope this leads them to headed towards the Cup Series. Cup field gets better if JR Motorsports is on the entry list every week," Kevin Harvick added.

Kevin Harvick further revealed his surprise at JRM's Daytona 500 plans, but added that he hopes this opportunity will motivate the team to increase its presence in NASCAR's top tier. JR Motorsports has been one of the top performing teams in the Xfinity Series, winning a total of four championship titles.

